Kentucky Law Enforcement Agencies to Benefit from New LETRS Training Request Feature

While many of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers receive their required 40 hours of annual Kentucky Law Enforcement Council (KLEC)-approved in-service training through the Department of Criminal Justice Training (DOCJT), agencies will soon have a new way to request credit for training that can’t be registered in LETRS.

Beginning in July, agencies will be able to submit requests through a new LETRS feature called the KLEC Training Request link.

“The link will allow agencies to request KLEC credit for courses their officers have completed through entities that are either not KLEC-certified academies or through academies offering courses that cannot be registered for in LETRS,” said DOCJT Staff Assistant Patrick Miller. “If an agency wants to receive credit toward its officers’ required 40 hours for a course, they can submit the information through LETRS, and it will be routed directly to KLEC for approval.”

The new LETRS feature will replace the current 68-1 form submission process for these requests. Beginning in July, agencies will be required to submit all applicable training information directly through LETRS.

For example, if an agency sends officers to the Institute of Police Technology and Management in Florida for a course that cannot be pre-registered in LETRS, the agency’s training director will be able to enter the course details, upload the required documentation and submit the request to KLEC for review.

“The end result is that the approved training appears on the officer’s transcript and counts toward their 40-hour certification requirement,” Miller said.

Miller also encouraged agencies who wish to send officers to non-KLEC-Certified institutions and want KLEC credit to verify in advance that the training will qualify for approval by contacting the Office of Kentucky Law Enforcement Council Support.

The new feature is expected to be launched in early July. Prior to its release, Miller said he will send agency training directors an email with specific details along with the official launch date. Those links can be found on the LETRS Info and Help link and here.