Gaston Schul accelerates European growth with acquisitions in Italy and Austria and integration in Poland and France

VENLO, LIMBURG, NETHERLANDS, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaston Schul, Europe's leading independent customs & trade partner, today announced a significant acceleration of its European growth strategy: the acquisition of Parodi Forwarding S.r.l. in Italy, the acquisition of Markart & Schmid Zollservice OG in Austria, and expanded operations in Poland and France. Together, these developments extend Gaston Schul's network to thirteen European countries - with the rest of Europe served through an established alliance network - and strengthen the company's role as the one independent customs & trade partner for large logistics service providers and multinational shippers.These developments are fully aligned with Gaston Schul's strategic objective: to be the leading-edge partner in customs and trade in Europe by combining deep customs know-how, technology, operational structure and a full-service portfolio in a single connected network.One controlled operation across EuropeCustomers are increasingly looking for one customs & trade partner capable of delivering standardised, scalable and digitally integrated solutions across multiple countries. Gaston Schul's proposition - one independent partner replacing fragmented customs with one controlled operation across Europe - continues to resonate strongly with international supply chain organisations seeking the clarity to see, the control to govern, and the confidence to decide as cross-border trade grows more complex.The acquisitions in Italy and Austria, combined with the expanded operations in Poland and France, are another important step in the rollout of Gaston Schul's strategy: thinking and acting as one European company, with one standard of quality, one operational philosophy and one customer experience across Europe.Expertise, control and connected dataThe European customs landscape is being reshaped by Artificial Intelligence, digitalisation and the upcoming EU Customs Reform. Gaston Schul is responding with a combination few in the industry can offer: deep customs expertise, an independent Customs Control Tower that orchestrates multi-country customs flows with one point of accountability, and the technology that connects data across every market to give customers full visibility."Our strategy remains the same," said Sander van Lent, CEO of Gaston Schul Group. "However, developments in AI, digitalisation and EU Customs Reform require us to accelerate. With our growing European footprint, strong know-how and digital-first approach, we believe we are very well positioned for the next phase of growth - and to be the customs & trade partner our customers can build on as the industry transforms."The four developmentsItaly - acquisition of Parodi Forwarding S.r.l. The acquisition gives Gaston Schul immediate presence in the Italian market, with an experienced team and established customs expertise in place from day one.Austria - acquisition of Markart & Schmid Zollservice OG. The acquisition extends Gaston Schul's DACH coverage with deep local Austrian customs know-how, available from day one and integrated with existing operations in Germany and Switzerland.Poland - expanded operations in Łódź. Building on Gaston Schul's existing Customs Control Tower presence in Poland, the expanded operation deepens integration across Central Europe - particularly for deep sea and rail flows linking the EU, the United Kingdom and markets to the east.France - expanded operations in St Louis. Gaston Schul is deepening its presence in France, extending established operations to serve French shippers and logistics service providers with the same connected portfolio available across the wider European network.Independent while others consolidateFollowing the latest expansion, Gaston Schul remains Europe's leading independent customs & trade partner. While the wider European customs industry continues to consolidate under private equity and large logistics group ownership, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to remaining independent - a position it views as a structural advantage for customers seeking long-term continuity and a partner without competing commercial interests.Facts: Gaston Schul Group• Gaston Schul is Europe's leading independent customs & trade partner. Over 350 professionals across thirteen European countries combine expertise, technology and structure to deliver the same process, full visibility and one point of accountability across every market.• With its central office in Venlo, the Netherlands, the company operates across thirteen European countries: Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Italy, Austria and Poland - and serves the rest of Europe through an established alliance network.• Gaston Schul delivers five connected services: Customs Clearance, Customs Technology, Customs & Trade Advisory, Customs Control Tower, and Customs Academy.• Privately owned and with more than 180 years of industry experience, Gaston Schul is Europe's leading independent customs & trade partner and is AEO-certified across its European operations.

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