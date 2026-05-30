On June 5 #HAVHope Friday and All Days, Hospitals Are Leading the Way to Safer Communities

Across our nation, hospitals and health systems are places of healing. Yet increasingly, they also are on the front lines of addressing a significant public health challenge: violence. Every day, caregivers treat its physical and emotional toll. And importantly, the scope of treatment has moved beyond hospital walls to prevent violence before it begins — helping create safer, stronger communities.

This work is at the heart of the AHA’s Hospitals Against Violence initiative, which brings together hospital and health system leaders, clinicians and community partners to address violence as a public health issue. Through Hospitals Against Violence, we are advancing evidence-based strategies, sharing leading practices and building partnerships that tackle violence in all its forms — from community violence to workplace safety.

Hospital‑Led Violence Prevention Strategies Strengthening U.S. Communities

That’s why each year we recognize #HAVhope Friday which we will observe on June 5 in 2026. This year marks a milestone: the 10-year anniversary of #HAVhope Friday. Over the past decade, this nationwide day of awareness has grown into a powerful movement that shines a light on the innovative, compassionate efforts hospitals are leading to confront violence and foster hope.

The encouraging news is that progress is happening, driven by collaboration, commitment and a deep belief in what’s possible.

Across the country, hospitals are partnering with local organizations, law enforcement, schools and community leaders to address the root causes of violence. Hospital-based violence intervention programs have proven especially impactful. These programs connect patients who have experienced violence with mentors, counseling, job training and other support services during a critical window of recovery. By meeting individuals where they are and offering pathways to stability, these initiatives help break cycles of harm and retaliation.

Community Violence Intervention Programs Improving Safety and Health Outcomes Nationwide

Hospitals are also investing in prevention because we know violence is not inevitable. It is often the result of complex social factors and unmet mental health needs. Through the Hospitals Against Violence initiative, hospitals are expanding access to behavioral health services, supporting youth outreach initiatives and addressing social drivers of health. These efforts are working upstream to reduce risk and build resilience.

Equally important is ensuring safe environments for those who give care. Workplace violence in health care settings remains a serious concern, and hospitals are taking decisive steps to protect their teams. Whether they are using enhanced security measures and de-escalation training or creating stronger partnerships with public safety officials, health systems are prioritizing the well-being of their workforce because caregivers deserve to feel safe while providing care to others.

For example, we have partnered with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit-1 and their Behavioral Threat Assessment Center to create a series of resources for hospitals and health systems focused on behavioral threat assessment and management. Our collaboration has produced a joint AHA-FBI guide that provides practical, evidence-based strategies to strengthen threat management activities in health care facilities and offers direction on how to involve local law enforcement and the FBI into hospital-based efforts. It also includes information on critical training and education for health care team members so that they are equipped to recognize the warning signs and know how best to respond.

Protecting Health Care Workers Through Federal Policy, Threat Assessment, and Safety Innovation

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, we are advocating for the Save Healthcare Workers Act (H.R. 3178/S. 1600), bipartisan legislation that would make it a federal crime to assault hospital workers, similar to the current federal law protecting airline and airport workers.

What unites all of this work is a spirit of hope. Hospitals see firsthand the consequences of violence, but they also witness incredible resilience and recovery. Through the Hospitals Against Violence initiative and #HAVhope Friday, we are amplifying the message that violence prevention is a shared responsibility and meaningful change is within reach.

As we mark 10 years of #HAVhope Friday, we encourage hospitals, health systems and community partners to share their stories, highlight their programs and inspire others to act. Mentoring a young person, supporting a survivor or strengthening community partnerships — every step forward matters.

As June 5 approaches, let’s reaffirm our commitment to building a future where every person feels safe in their community and every caregiver feels protected in their workplace. Hospitals and health systems are showing what leadership looks like — grounded in compassion, driven by innovation and fueled by hope.

Together, we can continue to turn that hope into lasting change.