Sedifly to Host THE FUTURE Student Summit 2026 in Singapore, Featuring Leaders from Government and Venture Capital

The FUTURE Student Summit 2026 by Sedifly

Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Alvin Tan joins leading VCs and CEOs at THE FUTURE Student Summit 2026 by Sedifly.

By uniting students with some of Asia's most influential leaders, Sedifly is equipping them for their futures, reflecting our goal of preparing students not just for college but for their careers.” — Joash Lee

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EdTech firm Sedifly will host THE FUTURE Student Summit 2026, a future-oriented summit for students exploring global university pathways and early career opportunities, on Saturday, 6 June 2026, at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.Designed for students preparing for top global universities and emerging career pathways, the summit will feature discussions on venture capital, startups, artificial intelligence, technology, entrepreneurship, and public leadership.Guest-of-Honour Alvin Tan , Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development, will be in conversation with Joash Lee , Founder and CEO of Sedifly during a keynote interview.The program will also include conversations with high-profile leaders in the venture capital and startup ecosystem, including Looi Qin En, Partner at Saison Capital and Managing Partner at Onigiri Capital; Jeffrey Paine, Founding Partner at Golden Gate Ventures; Allen Chng, VP at Insignia Venture Partners; Allen Chng, VP at Insignia Venture Partners; Mohan Belani, Co-Founder and CEO, e27; and Eugene Lim, Founder and CEO of The Assembly Place.The summit aims to give students direct access to insights and perspectives from leaders across government, investment, and education, while also offering practical guidance on university admissions and early career preparation.Attendees can expect sessions covering pathways to Ivy League, Oxbridge, and other leading global universities, as well as emerging opportunities in high-growth sectors such as AI, technology, and startups. Participants will also receive a voucher for a 1-on-1 Readiness Check session and a summit-exclusive goodie bag.The summit is supported by Title Sponsor, The Assembly Place, and Community Partners, Plug and Play APAC as well as Confirm Good.More information and ticket registration can be accessed here About Sedifly:Sedifly is a global EdTech firm based in Singapore that helps students access top colleges and prepare for their careers through mentorship-driven strategies, academic enrichment, and long-term profile development.Visit www.sedifly.com for more information.

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