Property Tax Funding Marks 18 Years Helping Texas Property Owners Resolve Delinquent Property Taxes

Dallas-based specialty lender has helped 12,000+ Texas property owners protect their property, avoid tax assessor penalties, and repay over time.

Since 2008, our goal has been simple: help Texas property owners solve their tax problem quickly, with transparent terms and a payment plan they can afford.” — Matt Longhofer, Founder, Property Tax Funding

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property Tax Funding, Texas's highest-rated property tax lender , is marking 18 years of helping residential and commercial property owners across Texas resolve past-due property taxes with fast, flexible financing solutions.Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dallas, Property Tax Funding helps Texas property owners pay delinquent property taxes, penalties, interest, and related costs directly to the taxing authority. Customers then repay Property Tax Funding over time through a manageable payment plan tailored to their needs.Unpaid property taxes in Texas can quickly become costly. Once taxes become delinquent, penalties and interest charged by the tax assessor continue to increase each month and can reach up to 48% in the first year. If left unresolved, delinquent taxes may also lead to lawsuits and the risk of tax foreclosure. Property Tax Funding was founded to give property owners a practical alternative to letting those penalties grow.Property Tax Funding serves property owners in all 254 Texas counties and provides financing for both residential and commercial properties. The company works with homeowners, investors, landlords, business owners, and commercial property operators who need a fast way to address unpaid property taxes while preserving cash flow.Unlike banks and traditional lenders, Property Tax Funding specializes in Texas property tax loans . Its team understands the Texas delinquent tax process, county deadlines, closing requirements, and the unique needs of property owners facing tax-related pressure. The company's process is designed to be fast and straightforward, with approval available in as little as 24 hours and flexible repayment options, including affordable monthly payments and no payments for up to 12 months for qualified borrowers.Property Tax Funding has helped more than 12,000 Texas property owners and has funded more than $500 million in property taxes. The company's reputation is built on speed, transparency, and first-class service, supported by more than 400 verified 5-star reviews on Google and the BBB.KEY FACTS• Founded: 2008• Years in Business: 18• Headquarters: Dallas, Texas• Coverage: All 254 Texas counties• Customers Helped: 12,000+• Property Taxes Funded: $500M+• Loan Approval Rate: 99%• Property Types: Residential and commercial property tax loans• Website: www.propertytaxfunding.com ABOUT PROPERTY TAX FUNDINGProperty Tax Funding is a Texas-based property tax lender that helps residential and commercial property owners pay delinquent property taxes and repay over time through affordable payment plans. Since 2008, Property Tax Funding has helped more than 12,000 Texas property owners protect their property, avoid costly tax assessor penalties and interest, and get peace of mind. The company serves property owners statewide from its Dallas headquarters and is known for its fast process, transparent terms, and deep expertise in Texas property tax loans. For more information, visit www.propertytaxfunding.com

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