WDVA Announces 2026 Women Veterans Celebration Luncheon: “A Salute to Sisterhood”

Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) and the Women Veterans Advisory Committee (WVAC) proudly announce the 2026 Women Veterans Celebration Luncheon, an annual gathering dedicated to honoring the service, strength, and contributions of Washington’s Women Veterans.

This year’s theme, “A Salute to Sisterhood,” celebrates the unity, resilience, and shared experiences of women who have served, and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“To honor those who have gone before, we must support those now serving to ensure great women warriors in the future,” said WVAC member, Carrol Stripling.

Event Details

Honoring Women Veterans Day: June 12

This celebration builds on the spirit of Women Veterans Day, observed annually on June 12 to commemorate the anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948. The day recognizes the long-overlooked contributions of women who served throughout U.S. history, often without equal acknowledgment or access to benefits.

The luncheon extends this recognition beyond a single day, offering a dedicated space later in the month for Women Veterans to gather, be honored, and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood. It reinforces the purpose of Women Veterans Day by uplifting the stories, service, and impact of women across all branches and eras of military service.

2026 Women Veterans Day Proclamation

Who Is Invited

Women Veterans, Active-Duty service members, and community supporters are encouraged to attend. The event welcomes anyone who wishes to honor and celebrate the legacy of women in military service.

What Attendees Can Expect

Guests will enjoy:

A celebratory luncheon

Opportunities for fellowship and community connection

A program honoring the service and contributions of Women Veterans

A warm, respectful environment centered on recognition and sisterhood

Women Veterans attending can expect a meaningful experience that acknowledges their service, fosters connection, and celebrates their impact within the military and beyond.

Why This Event Matters

Women have served in every era of our nation’s history, often without the recognition they deserved. This celebration provides a dedicated space for acknowledgment, appreciation, and community, ensuring that every Woman Veteran feels seen, valued, and honored.

For more information or media inquiries, contact: Womenveterans@dva.wa.gov