Gorto Freight Strengthens Trans-Pacific Logistics with Multimodal China to USA Services

Air Freight Ocean Freight Express

Gorto Freight offers multimodal China-to-USA shipping, including sea, air, and express delivery, with flexible, cost-effective door-to-door solutions.

Gorto Freight is committed to providing reliable, cost-effective door-to-door shipping from China to the USA, helping businesses streamline their supply chains and meet delivery deadlines.” — Billie, Vice President, Gorto Freight

USA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorto Freight, a leading freight forwarding company specializing in shipments from China to the United States, announced the expansion of its multimodal logistics services, offering enhanced sea, air, and express freight solutions designed to meet the growing needs of cross-border e-commerce and international businesses.

With nearly two decades of experience in trans-Pacific trade, Gorto Freight has become a trusted partner for importers seeking reliable, door-to-door delivery from China. The company’s expanded services are tailored for businesses handling bulk shipments, urgent orders, and e-commerce fulfillment, providing flexible options that balance speed, cost, and security.

“Our goal is to make shipping from China to the USA seamless and dependable,” said Billie, Vice President of Gorto Freight. “By expanding our multimodal services, including ocean freight, air freight, and express delivery, we can offer clients the flexibility they need to manage varying shipment sizes, timelines, and compliance requirements. We view every shipment as a partnership and every client as a long-term collaborator.”

Gorto Freight’s ocean freight services remain a cost-effective choice for large shipments, with both FCL (full container load) and LCL (less than container load) options. Air freight provides rapid transportation for time-sensitive goods, while express courier services—including DHL, FedEx, UPS, SF Express, and China Post EMS—ensure delivery within 2–7 days depending on urgency and destination.

The company’s multimodal approach allows for combinations of sea, air, rail, and road transport to optimize both speed and cost efficiency. Importers can select services based on urgency, budget, and shipment type, while Gorto’s team provides full support for customs clearance, documentation, and HS code compliance.

Recent trends in trans-Pacific shipping, including geopolitical developments, fuel surcharges, and changing duty regulations, have created a need for more flexible and reliable logistics solutions. Gorto Freight addresses these challenges by leveraging its 18 years of experience in handling emergency shipments and complex customs scenarios, helping importers fulfill orders efficiently while maintaining competitive pricing.

Clients benefit from Gorto’s door-to-door delivery options, which guarantee predictable transit times. Superior services can reach the U.S. West Coast in as few as 11 days from port to port, with full door-to-door delivery completed in 18 days. For less urgent shipments, standard services provide cost-effective alternatives without sacrificing reliability. Air freight typically takes 7–12 days, offering rapid solutions for small, valuable, or fragile cargo.

Gorto Freight also emphasizes long-term relationships, focusing on transparent communication, proactive support, and tailored solutions. “We value long-term cooperation over short-term profits,” added Billie. “Our team works closely with clients to develop strategies that ensure smooth supply chains and scalable operations.”

About Gorto Freight

GORTO INTERNATIONAL COMPANY LIMITED, established in 2007, is a specialized freight forwarding provider with a focus on China-to-USA and China-to-Europe shipments. With nearly two decades of experience, the company offers multimodal freight solutions, including ocean, air, and express delivery, along with customs clearance and door-to-door services. Gorto Freight prioritizes reliability, professionalism, and long-term client partnerships to simplify international shipping and optimize supply chain management.

Media Contact:

Billie, Vice President

WhatsApp: (+86) 135-5476-2806

Email: admin@gortofreight.com

Website: www.gortofreight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.