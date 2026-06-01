Ouros Jewels Marks World Environment Day with 25% Off Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry Collections

Ouros Jewels Brand Logo Ouros Jewels Environment Day Jewelry Sale

Ouros Jewels celebrates World Environment Day 2026 with 25% off lab diamond jewelry, featuring Old Mine Cut diamonds, brown diamonds & ready-to-ship pieces.

World Environment Day provides a meaningful opportunity to highlight lab-grown diamonds and their potential to reduce the environmental footprint traditionally associated with diamond production,” — said Vijay Sarkheliya, founder of Ouros Jewels. "

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, May 30, 2026 — In recognition of World Environment Day 2026, Ouros Jewels has announced a global sale offering 25% off its lab-grown diamond jewelry collections from June 1 through June 28, 2026. The initiative highlights the brand's ongoing commitment to creating fine jewelry designed for long-term wear while reflecting evolving consumer preferences for sustainable jewelry and more conscious purchasing decisions.The promotion will be available through the official Ouros Jewels website and showroom locations, including New York, London, Dubai, and other international destinations. Discounts will be applied automatically at checkout, with no promotional code required.World Environment Day serves as an opportunity for individuals and businesses to reflect on how products are created, purchased, and valued over time. Through this campaign, Ouros Jewels aims to encourage conversations around craftsmanship, longevity, and thoughtful jewelry ownership while making its collections more accessible to customers worldwide."As interest in eco-friendly diamonds and environmentally friendly jewelry continues to grow, we believe consumers should have access to beautiful pieces that align with both their personal style and their values."Consumer interest in lab-grown diamonds has continued to expand in recent years as buyers increasingly seek alternatives that offer design flexibility, customization, and value. At the same time, antique-inspired jewelry has experienced renewed popularity among consumers drawn to distinctive craftsmanship and historical design influences.As part of the World Environment Day initiative, Ouros Jewels is offering 25% savings across a selection of its signature collections, including antique-inspired Old Mine Cut diamonds and jewelry brown and champagne loose diamond selections, and ready-to-ship fine jewelry . The promotion showcases a range of sustainable jewelry options spanning engagement rings, wedding bands, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and loose diamonds crafted in silver, gold, and platinum.Known for its focus on antique-inspired diamond cuts and custom jewelry craftsmanship, Ouros Jewels continues to serve customers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and other international markets. The company specializes in combining traditional jewelry aesthetics with modern diamond-growing technology to create pieces that balance heritage-inspired design with contemporary preferences.The World Environment Day Sale runs from June 1 through June 28, 2026, with 25% savings available across participating collections online and in-store. Additional information about the promotion and available collections can be found on the official Ouros Jewels website.About Ouros JewelsOuros Jewels specializes in fine jewelry featuring expertly crafted lab-grown diamonds. Known for its antique-inspired cuts, custom creations, and modern designs, the brand offers a wide range of ethically sourced diamonds and sustainable jewelry in silver, gold, and platinum. By combining classic aesthetics with innovative diamond technology, Ouros Jewels creates pieces designed to be cherished for generations.

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