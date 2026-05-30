Level Home Reports Surge in Foam Injection and Crawl Space Repair Demand

Tulsa foundation contractor sees sharp increase in concrete leveling and structural crawl space services across eastern Oklahoma.

OK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level Home Foundation Repair, one of Tulsa’s most reviewed foundation contractors, is reporting a sharp increase in demand for two services that most homeowners didn’t know existed five years ago: polyurethane foam injection for sunken concrete and structural crawl space repair.The shift reflects a broader trend in Oklahoma’s residential construction market, where aging housing stock and the state’s notoriously unstable clay soil are driving homeowners to seek out permanent solutions instead of temporary patches.“We’re getting calls every week from people who’ve been told the only fix for their sinking driveway is to tear it out and pour new concrete,” said Jerrod Dillard, founder of Level Home Foundation Repair. “That’s a $10,000 job. Foam injection does the same thing for a fraction of the cost, usually in one afternoon.”The Foam Injection AdvantageConcrete leveling through polyurethane foam injection works by drilling small, penny-sized holes into the affected slab and pumping lightweight expanding foam underneath. The foam fills voids, compacts loose soil, and lifts the concrete back to its original position.Level Home uses the process on driveways, sidewalks, patios, garage floors, pool decks, and interior slabs. Most jobs are completed in two to four hours.Crawl Spaces: Oklahoma’s Hidden Structural RiskThe company is also seeing significant uptick in crawl space structural repair, particularly in the Tulsa metro area where thousands of homes built in the 1950s through 1980s sit on aging crawl space foundations.Level Home’s approach focuses on strong structural support: repairing or replacing damaged joists, adding steel support beams, installing adjustable piers, and addressing moisture at its source.“A lot of companies will sell you an encapsulation job and walk away,” Dillard said. “Three years later, the joists are still rotting because nobody fixed the structural problem. We go in and actually reinforce the floor system.”Full-Service Foundation Company• Steel Pier Installation — Driven to bedrock for permanent support• Helical Piers — For lighter structures and new construction• Pier and Beam Repair — Shimming, beam replacement, releveling• Slab Foundation Repair — Comprehensive solutions for settling slabs• Foundation Crack Repair — Epoxy and urethane injection• Pre-Construction Piers — Proactive stabilization before slab pour• Foundation Drainage Systems — French drains and grading solutions• Commercial Foundation Repair — Structural stabilization for commercial buildings• Free Foundation Inspections — Honest evaluations, not commissioned salesLevel Home has accumulated 179 five-star Google reviews, is BBB accredited, a Tulsa Regional Chamber member, fully licensed, bonded, and insured. All major repairs include transferable warranties.For a free foundation inspection, contact Level Home at (918) 361-7787 or visit levelhomefoundationrepair.com.Media Contact:Level Home Foundation RepairPhone: (918) 361-7787Email: info@levelhomefoundationrepair.comWebsite: https://levelhomefoundationrepair.com

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