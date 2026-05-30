Oklahoma Clay Soil Drives Record Foundation Repair Demand in Tulsa

Level Home Foundation Repair reports uptick in structural damage calls as expansive clay soil and extreme weather challenge Oklahoma homeowners.

OK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After one of the most extreme wet-dry cycles in recent Oklahoma history, Level Home Foundation Repair reports a significant uptick in foundation damage calls across the Tulsa metropolitan area — a pattern the company attributes to the region’s highly reactive clay soil and increasingly volatile weather patterns.Oklahoma ranks among the top states in the nation for expansive soil activity, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers. The clay-rich soils common throughout eastern Oklahoma absorb water and swell during wet periods, then shrink and crack during drought, subjecting home foundations to repeated stress.“People move to Oklahoma and they don’t think about what’s under their house,” said Jerrod Dillard, founder of Level Home Foundation Repair. “But the ground here is alive. It moves with the seasons. After a wet spring followed by a dry summer, we see a wave of calls from homeowners dealing with cracks they’ve never seen before.”The Science Behind the DamageOklahoma’s soils contain high concentrations of montmorillonite clay, a mineral that can expand up to 15 times its dry volume when saturated. This expansion exerts pressure that can exceed 5,000 pounds per square foot in extreme cases. When moisture retreats, the soil contracts dramatically, creating voids beneath slabs and footings.Warning Signs Every Oklahoma Homeowner Should Know• Diagonal cracks extending from corners of doors and windows• Sticking doors and windows• Gaps between walls and ceilings or floors• Uneven or sloping floors• Exterior brick cracks in a stair-step pattern• Chimney separation or leaning• Plumbing issues from shifting soil“The earlier you catch it, the less expensive it is to fix,” Dillard said. “A foundation inspection takes about an hour and costs nothing.”Full-Service Foundation Solutions• Steel pier installation driven to load-bearing bedrock• Helical pier systems for existing structures and new construction• Concrete leveling via polyurethane foam injection• Crawl space structural repair with support beams and moisture barriers• Pier and beam foundation repair for older raised homes• Foundation drainage systems• Free foundation inspections with honest assessmentsThe company has completed over 1,000 projects across eastern Oklahoma, maintains a 4.9-star Google rating with 179 reviews, and is BBB accredited and a Tulsa Regional Chamber member.“We live here too,” Dillard said. “We deal with the same soil, the same weather. That’s why we built this company — to give Oklahoma homeowners a contractor they can actually trust.”For a free foundation inspection, call (918) 361-7787 or visit levelhomefoundationrepair.com.Media Contact:Level Home Foundation RepairPhone: (918) 361-7787Email: info@levelhomefoundationrepair.comWebsite: https://levelhomefoundationrepair.com

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