Pier and Beam Repair Demand Rises Across Tulsa's Older Neighborhoods

Level Home Foundation Repair expands pier and beam services as Oklahoma's aging housing stock faces structural challenges.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TULSA, OK — May 30, 2026 — Level Home Foundation Repair, one of the highest-rated foundation contractors in the Tulsa metro area, has expanded its pier and beam foundation repair services in response to increasing demand from owners of older homes across eastern Oklahoma.Thousands of homes built in the Tulsa area between the 1920s and 1970s sit on pier and beam foundations — a construction method that elevates the structure on concrete or masonry piers with wooden beams and floor joists spanning between them. Decades of Oklahoma’s extreme soil movement and moisture exposure have left many of these foundations in need of structural intervention.“Pier and beam homes have a completely different set of problems than slab homes,” said Jerrod Dillard, founder of Level Home Foundation Repair. “You’re dealing with wood that’s been sitting in a humid crawl space for 50 or 60 years, piers that have shifted, and beams that were undersized by today’s standards. It all adds up.”What Pier and Beam Failure Looks Like• Floors that bounce, sag, or feel uneven• Doors that stick or won’t latch properly• Visible gaps between walls and floors• Cracks in drywall around door and window frames• A musty smell from beneath the houseHow Level Home Approaches the RepairLevel Home’s process begins with a crawl space inspection assessing every pier, beam, and joist. Common repairs include:• Pier releveling and replacement — Resetting shifted piers or installing new concrete or steel piers.• Beam reinforcement and replacement — Adding sister beams or replacing failed beams entirely.• Joist repair — Sistering damaged joists and adding bridging to eliminate bounce.• Shimming — Precision shimming to correct minor elevation differences.• Moisture management — Vapor barriers, improved ventilation, and drainage fixes.“We don’t just level the floor and walk away,” Dillard said. “If the reason the floor sagged was moisture rotting the joists, we fix that too.”Preserving Oklahoma’s Older HomesMany of Tulsa’s pier and beam homes are in established neighborhoods with historical character and strong property values. Level Home works to preserve these properties rather than recommending costly full-foundation replacements.“These are good homes with good bones,” Dillard said. “A pier and beam foundation that’s properly repaired will last another 50 years.”Level Home has completed more than 1,000 projects across eastern Oklahoma, holds a 4.9-star Google rating with 179 reviews, and provides free crawl space inspections. The company is BBB accredited and a Tulsa Regional Chamber member.To schedule a free pier and beam foundation inspection, call (918) 361-7787 or visit levelhomefoundationrepair.com.Media Contact:Level Home Foundation RepairPhone: (918) 361-7787Email: info@levelhomefoundationrepair.comWebsite: https://levelhomefoundationrepair.com

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