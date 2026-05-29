Governor Abbott Celebrates Game Warden, State Park Police Officer Graduation Ceremony At Texas Capitol

TEXAS, May 29 - May 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated a new class of Texas Game Wardens and State Park Police Officers during a graduation ceremony at the Texas Capitol.

"You are now guardians of places that cannot speak for themselves," said Governor Abbott. "You carry a badge, but more than that, you carry a standard of courage, integrity, and selfless service. You are more than wildlife officers; you are law enforcement officers, border defenders, rescue responders, and Texas' all-weather, all-terrain, all-mission force to protect our great state. Texas is counting on you to protect what makes this state worth loving, and I know with absolute confidence that you will achieve that."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott highlighted the critical role Texas Game Wardens and State Park Police Officers play in protecting communities across the state. The Governor praised their lifesaving response during last year's devastating Fourth of July floods, noting that Game Wardens were among the first responders on the scene, deploying helicopters and secure teams to save Texans in danger. Governor Abbott also mentioned the critical work done by Game Wardens and State Park Police Officers to stop illegal wildlife trafficking and help secure remote areas of the southern border.

The graduates at the ceremony included 24 Texas Game Wardens, who will serve 26 counties, and 4 Texas State Park Police Officers, who will serve three state parks.

The Governor was joined by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Colonel Ron VanderRoest, Lieutenant Colonel Ben Baker, Director of State Parks Rodney Franklin, Deputy Director of State Parks Justin Rhodes, Park Police Chief Wes Masur, Major Jason Bussey, and other state officials.

Additional photos of the ceremony will be provided here when available.