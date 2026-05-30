Mayor Richard Bissen temporarily out of state May 30-June 7, 2026





Mayor Richard Bissen will travel out of state Saturday evening, May 30, until late morning Sunday, June 7, 2026.

During his absence, County of Maui Managing Director Josiah Nishita will serve as acting mayor in accordance with the County Charter.

Mayor Bissen will attend the U.S. Army War College’s 71st annual National Security Seminar at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania from May 31 through June 4. He will then attend the 94th annual meeting of the United States Conference of the Mayors from June 4 through June 7, 2026, in California.

For general information on the County of Maui Office of the Mayor, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/65/Office-of-the-Mayor.

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