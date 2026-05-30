SPSA Fire Ban Issued to Prevent Further Human-Caused Wildfires; LOBSTICK Fire Update

CANADA, May 30 - The ban encompasses a large portion of central and southern Saskatchewan. In particular, the fire ban includes all Crown land, including provincial parks and regional sites, area south of:

Highway 55 at the Alberta border to junction Highway 155;

Highway 155 at junction Highway 55 to junction Highway 165;

Highway 165 at junction Highway 155 to junction Highway 106; and

Highway 106 at junction Highway 165 to the Manitoba border.

The fire ban prohibits any open fires, controlled burns and fireworks in the District (a single incorporated municipality within the NSAD), including, but not limited to, resort subdivisions, northern settlements, and titled and leased properties within the fire ban area are included.

Additionally, the use of all All Terrain Vehicles and Utility Terrain Vehicles is hereby prohibited. However, SaskPower, peace officers and others in lawful execution of their duties, as well as bona fide licensed outfitters, may receive written exemptions from the SPSA.

This does not include Rural Municipalities or Incorporated Municipalities, which require their own fire ban.

"At this time, implementing a fire ban is a necessary action reduce the risk of wildfires to residents, communities and other resources.," SPSA Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts said. "The primary cause of wildfires at this time of the year is human activity. We are strongly reminding the public that human-caused fires are preventable."

In Saskatchewan, human-caused wildfires typically start in accessible areas near communities and roads. Simple actions like not driving a vehicle on dry grass, drowning campfires until embers are cool and talking to young children about fire safety can make an impact on the number of fires in Saskatchewan.

The SPSA encourages all other municipalities, rural municipalities and communities to examine fire risks in their area and to consider implementing consistent fire bans to prevent unwanted human-caused wildfires.

As of 11 a.m., there are 6 active wildfires in the province; 2 are contained, 3 are not contained and 1 of ongoing assessment. To date, Saskatchewan has had 74 wildfires.

LOBSTICK fire

The LOBSTICK fire was reported on May 26, 2026, at 15:10 and SPSA crews were dispatched at 15:26. It’s currently classified as not contained and is 13,000 hectares. SPSA personnel, including Type 1 and 2 crews, have been assigned to the fire, working alongside local fire departments and SPSA Emergency Response Team.

Additional resources, including heavy equipment, helicopter and air tanker support, have been actioning this fire for multiple days. Multiple dozer guards have been established and some crews continue to set up sprinkler units (i.e., value protection units).

Fire bans

Although the SPSA may restrict burning in all rural municipalities in extreme circumstances, it only restricts burning in the areas that it is responsible to manage under legislation. When this occurs it generally applies to large geographic areas with similar hazards.

The SPSA reminds residents and visitors to always be aware of when and where open burning is permitted in Saskatchewan to help prevent wildfires. Local jurisdictions are responsible for restricting burning in their area of responsibility if they pass a fire restriction bylaw. These jurisdictions tend to be the most informed about the fire risk in their area and their ability to respond to wildfires.

Make sure to check with your local authority, or the Interactive Fire Ban Map on the SPSA’s website, to see if any burning restrictions are currently in effect.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can call 1-800-667-9660, dial 9-1-1 or contact their closest SPSA Protection Area office.

People can find an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips at saskpublicsafety.ca.

A list of fire restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites can be found here.

Established in 2017, the SPSA is a treasury board crown corporation responsible for wildfire management, emergency management, Sask911, SaskAlert, the Civic Addressing Registry, the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program and fire safety.