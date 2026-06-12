ProHance Highlights the Urgent Need for Real-Time Productivity Visibility at SSOW Malaysia

Biddappa Sachin Machanda, Country Manager & Vice President (Southeast Asia), ProHance at SSOW Malaysia 2026 Krishna Rao, Vice President – Technology and Transformation, Datamatics

53% of GBS leaders say productivity is a critical business priority - but organizations still lack the visibility needed to drive measurable transformation.

Organizations today do not lack ambition around productivity and transformation. What they lack is actionable visibility.” — Biddappa Sachin Machanda, Country Manager & VP (Southeast Asia), ProHance

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the recently concluded 13th Malaysian SSON Shared Services & Outsourcing Week, AI-led productivity and workforce intelligence platform ProHance led a fireside session titled “Unlocking Scalable Enterprise Value”, spotlighting how enterprises can move from fragmented productivity measurement to scalable, data-led operational excellence.The session featured Biddappa Sachin Machanda , Country Manager & VP (Southeast Asia) ProHance in conversation with Krishna Rao, Vice President – Technology and Transformation at Datamatics, where the two leaders discussed how Datamatics successfully built a repeatable and scalable model for driving measurable efficiency across enterprise operations using ProHance.The discussion centered around a key challenge facing modern Global Business Services (GBS) and shared services organizations: while productivity has become a boardroom priority, most enterprises still struggle with fragmented visibility into how work actually gets done.According to ProHance’s recent industry survey, 53% of GBS leaders identified improving productivity as their most critical strategy for remaining competitive. However, many organizations continue to rely on lagging indicators, manual reporting structures, and incomplete operational data when making workforce and transformation decisions.Speaking at the session, Biddappa Sachin Machanda emphasized the growing importance of operational intelligence in enterprise transformation.“Organizations today do not lack ambition around productivity and transformation. What they lack is actionable visibility. Leaders need real-time insights into how work flows across teams, systems, and processes in order to make faster, smarter, and more scalable decisions,” he said.During the session, ProHance and Datamatics showcased how enterprises can achieve:Real-time visibility into operational workflows and workforce patternsEarly identification of inefficiencies before they scale into larger operational challengesStronger data foundations for capacity planning, transformation initiatives, and AI-led decision-makingTangible business impact, including examples of up to $7.2 million in annual value creation for a 6,500-employee organizationKrishna Rao from Datamatics shared insights into how scalable productivity frameworks are becoming increasingly important as enterprises balance growth, operational efficiency, and digital transformation priorities.The session drew significant engagement from shared services and GBS leaders attending the event, reinforcing the growing industry demand for measurable, analytics-driven workforce transformation strategies.As organizations continue to navigate evolving operating models, ProHance remains focused on helping enterprises unlock productivity, optimize operational performance, and build future-ready workplaces powered by data, analytics, and AI.ABOUT PROHANCE:ProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfactionRecognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group People’s analytics Platforms Peak Matrix2026 and featured across three Gartner reports in 2025. ProHance helps 450,000 users in 200+ organizations across 55 countries build the measurement foundation for AI success.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for updates or log onto www.prohance.ai

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