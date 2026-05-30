Larrikin Bourbon Co. Introduces Koala Bare, Bringing Modern Australian Gin to America

Koala Bare Line Up Koala Bare Gin

A collection of Modern Gins crafted with Australian native botanicals and muted juniper

Folks think gin begins and ends with juniper. Australian distillers spent the last decade proving that gin can be so much more. Koala Bare is our way of sharing that story with American consumers.” — Greg Keeley, Master Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon Co. has introduced Modern Australian Gin to the United States with the launch of Koala Bare, a collection of award-winning gins distilled in Kentucky with Australia's remarkable native botanicals.

Built around muted juniper with ingredients including wattleseed, white kunzea, oyster shell, sea parsley, lemon myrtle, saltbush and Tasmanian pepperberry, Koala Bare showcases flavors and aromas found nowhere else in the world.

"Most people think gin begins and ends with juniper," said Greg Keeley, founder and distiller at Larrikin Bourbon Co. "Australian distillers have spent the last decade proving that gin can be so much more. Koala Bare is our way of sharing that story with American consumers."

Larrikin created four distinct expressions, each highlighting a different aspect of Australia's native landscape.

Easy Peasy is bright, vibrant and the perfect twist for a gin and tonic.

Resting Beach Face draws inspiration from Australia's coastline, combining native botanicals with briny maritime influences.

OLV #3 is requires just a whisper of vermouth to build the perfect martini, showcasing the character and individuality of Australia's native olive groves.

Best Mates is complex - savory, versatile and equally at home in a simple G&T or an adventurous cocktail.

Together, the collection demonstrates the breadth and diversity of Modern Australian Gin, a category that has emerged as one of the most exciting developments in the global gin industry.

Before its official launch, Koala Bare earned:

• Best in Show — American Craft Spirits Association

• Double Gold — ASCOT Awards

• Gold Medal — San Francisco World Spirits Competition

"For us, the awards are validation of the category as much as the brand," said Keeley. "Modern Australian Gin has become one of the most exciting styles in the world, and we're proud to introduce it to a U.S. audience."

Koala Bare is available online and through retail partners in 16 states across the United States.

About Koala Bare

Koala Bare is a collection of Modern Australian Gins crafted with Australian native botanicals and distilled in Kentucky by Larrikin Bourbon Co.

About Larrikin Bourbon Co.

Larrikin Bourbon Co. is an award-winning Kentucky distillery inspired by Australian ingredients, culture and craftsmanship. From bourbon to gin, Larrikin creates distinctive spirits that bring together the best of Australia and Kentucky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.