Finney County Announces Promotion of Larry Brungardt to Public Works Director

Finney County, KS — Finney County is pleased to announce the promotion of Larry Brungardt to Public Works Director. Brungardt has been serving as Interim Public Works Director and will now officially assume the permanent role.

Throughout his time with Finney County, Brungardt has contributed to the planning, coordination, and delivery of key infrastructure and maintenance projects that support the county’s roadways, facilities, and public services. In his new role, he will oversee the Public Works Department and lead efforts related to infrastructure development, maintenance operations, and long-term planning across Finney County.

“Larry has been a valued member of the Finney County team for many years and has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic, practical leadership, and a genuine commitment to serving our residents,” said Finney County Administrator Derek Ramos. “Over the past several months, he has done an outstanding job leading the department in an interim capacity, and I have full confidence in his ability to continue moving Public Works forward. Larry is respected by his team, understands the needs of our community, and cares deeply about the work we do every day. We are excited to have him step into this role permanently.”

As Public Works Director, Brungardt will be responsible for guiding departmental operations, managing projects and personnel, and coordinating with local, state, and regional partners to support the county’s infrastructure priorities.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead Public Works and look forward to serving Finney County in this new capacity,” Brungardt said. “As Public Works Director, I’m committed to supporting our staff and ensuring we deliver high-quality service to the people who depend on us."

Brungardt’s promotion reflects Finney County’s continued commitment to developing experienced internal leaders and ensuring strong, consistent leadership across critical county operations.

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