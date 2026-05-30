ISP Investigates Fatal Crash on Westbound I-90 at the Milepost 11 On-ramp

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on westbound I-90 at milepost 11 on the on-ramp.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on May 29, 2026, a Rathdrum Police Department Officer came upon a crash and requested Idaho State Police (ISP) Troopers respond. The crash involved a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a Ford SUV. The driver of the motorcycle was a 72-year-old male from Spokane, WA. The male was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford was a 36-year-old male, from Sagle, ID, who stated he was uninjured.

Westbound I-90 was blocked for about 45 minutes before one lane of travel was opened. The milepost 11 westbound on-ramp was blocked for the investigation. All travel lanes, and the ramp, were opened at 4:15 p.m. The Idaho Transportation Department and Coeur d’Alene Police Department assisted with traffic control. The Rathdrum Police Officer assisted with the investigation.

Next of kin has been notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho