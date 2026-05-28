CTECS, ReadyCT, and Electric Boat Partner to Support Students Entering Connecticut’s Submarine Workforce

The Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS), ReadyCT, and General Dynamics Electric Boat are partnering to strengthen Connecticut’s submarine workforce pipeline by connecting high school seniors directly to career opportunities in the state’s growing maritime and defense manufacturing industries.

The Submarine Workforce Career Bridge program is currently underway at Norwich Technical High School and Ella T. Grasso Technical High School, where students are participating in career readiness programming, workforce development activities, and direct employment preparation tied to opportunities with Electric Boat and its supplier network.

The partnership—which is connected to a larger effort involving five other high schools in the New London and New Haven regions, as well as regional Electric Boat Signing Day ceremonies for high school seniors—comes as Electric Boat and companies across the submarine industrial base continue significant hiring efforts to support submarine production and long-term workforce needs. Students in CTECS manufacturing and construction trades programs are uniquely positioned to help meet that demand through hands-on technical training and real-world experience gained in high school.

To date, nearly 50 students from Norwich Technical High School and Ella T. Grasso Technical High School have already been hired for employment with Electric Boat prior to graduation this June.

“Through the Submarine Workforce Career Bridge initiative, we are doing much more than filling jobs,” said Shannon Marimón, executive director of ReadyCT. “We are opening doors for students — many from our state’s most underserved communities — to enter high-wage, high-skill careers without the burden of student debt.

“This partnership is a powerful example of what happens when we align classroom instruction with the actual needs of industry. It’s how we effectively bridge the opportunity gap and build a more inclusive, resilient economic future for Connecticut.

“And frankly, there is an incredible ‘cool factor’ here. Imagine being 17 years old and realizing you can play a part in building nuclear submarines, and then getting to actually do just that!”

“Programs like the Submarine Workforce Career Bridge are essential to building Electric Boat’s future workforce, because they help students develop the skills, confidence, and readiness needed to step into high‑demand shipbuilding careers,” said Courtney Murphy, General Dynamics Electric Boat director of talent management. “By partnering with CTECS and ReadyCT, we’re creating compelling pathways into these critical trades and ensuring the next generation of shipbuilders is prepared to succeed from day one.”

“Our students benefit tremendously when industry partners are actively engaged in supporting their transition from school to the workforce,” said Dr. Alice Pritchard, CTECS executive director. “Our students are already developing strong technical skills in their trade programs, and the collaboration with ReadyCT and Electric Boat helps build on that foundation through career readiness training, mentorship, and employment preparation connected to real opportunities in industry.”

As part of the program, ReadyCT provides dedicated career launch specialists who work directly within both schools to support participating seniors throughout the school year. The specialists collaborate with school administrators, instructors, and counselors while helping students navigate career exploration, hiring preparation, and employment readiness.

Program activities include:

Career readiness workshops led by ReadyCT staff and industry professionals

Mock interviews and hiring preparation

Individualized student advising and career planning

Skill-building opportunities with workforce and higher education partners

Support services designed to help students successfully transition into the workforce

By connecting students with career experiences before graduation, the partnership is helping high school students take the next step toward success in Connecticut’s workforce. The program provides students with the professional support needed to transition confidently from high school into careers with Electric Boat and the broader maritime industry.