PR and Media Strategist Lauren Cobello Launches Visibility, a New Podcast Helping People Be Impossible to Ignore

After 15+ years in national television, , Cobello is sharing the strategies that help brands, leaders, and experts break through, and get seen with confidence

I’ve seen firsthand what happens when someone steps in front of the right audience and truly owns their message. It can change their brand, their business, and the trajectory of their life.” — Lauren Cobello

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 15 years, PR strategist and national television personality Lauren Cobello has helped brands, experts, and entrepreneurs turn their stories into mainstream media opportunities. Now, she is making that knowledge accessible to a wider audience with the launch of The Visibility Podcast, a new podcast designed to help Business Owners stop being the best-kept secret in their industry.Launching June 2, 2026, Visibility blends insider media strategy with candid conversations, offering listeners actionable guidance on how to clarify their message, strengthen their presence, and turn visibility into real business growth. Through interviews with entrepreneurs, executives, authors, experts, and personal brands, Cobello will mine her guests’ insights to help listeners understand how they became the definitive thought leaders of their fields.Early guests on Visibility are set to include magician and social media sensation Pete A Sciarrino, motivational speaker Spencer West, and TV sales icon Forbes Riley. Cobello created Visibility after seeing a common pattern among talented founders and experts: many had powerful stories, strong credentials, and meaningful work, but lacked the tools to communicate their value in a way that media, audiences, and customers could immediately understand.“I’ve seen firsthand what happens when someone steps in front of the right audience and truly owns their message. It can change their brand, their business, and the trajectory of their life,” Cobello says. “But I can only work with so many people one-on-one. This podcast is my way of sharing the strategies, lessons, and behind-the-scenes knowledge that can help more people become visible.”Visibility pulls back the curtain on the world of television, podcasting, public relations, and personal brand building. Episodes will explore how to craft a compelling media message, how others got their fame, understand what producers are really looking for, and create a presence that opens doors.Cobello brings a rare perspective to the conversation. As a 15 year National TV personality she has appeared alongside Hoda Kotb, Dr. Oz, and Rachael Ray, and has helped position high-profile clients including biohacker Dave Asprey, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and marketing executive Marcus Collins. Her work spans health and wellness, lifestyle, sports, business, and personal development.At a time when attention is harder to earn and credibility matters more than ever, Visibility offers a clear message: being great at what you do is no longer enough if the right people do not know you exist.Visibility is designed to help listeners change that.About The Visibility Podcast:Visibility by Lauren Cobello launches June 2, 2026, and will be available on all major podcast platforms. The podcast offers practical media strategy, visibility guidance, and candid conversations for entrepreneurs, experts, executives, authors, and personal brands who are ready to clarify their message, build credibility, and reach the audiences that matter.About Lauren CobelloLauren Cobello is a nationally recognized media personality, visibility strategist, and founder and CEO of Leverage with Media PR . With more than 15 years of experience in national television, she has appeared alongside some of America’s most beloved television hosts and has helped entrepreneurs, experts, authors, and high-profile personalities build credibility through strategic media. Her mission is to help talented people stop being the best-kept secret in their industry.

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