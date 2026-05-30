New Sci-Fi Epic 'The Flame of Serenthos' Explores the Universal Power of Courage, Compassion, and Unity

Join five brave cousins on a magical quest to free twenty-one galaxies from darkness! Jaye Ramanan, author of The Flame of Serenthos

Acclaimed humanitarian Jaye Ramanan debuts a sweeping space opera featuring young guardians destined to heal a fractured galaxy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking new trilogy has arrived to redefine the boundaries of cosmic adventure and juvenile science fiction. Published by Spines , The Flame of Serenthos by Jaye Ramanan introduces readers to a magnificent epic spanning twenty-one galaxies where five children must rise above ancient shadows to reclaim the light of creation.Melding the grandeur of intergalactic warfare with an intimate, emotional core, the narrative tracks an extraordinary family journey that begins in an ordinary suburban home. When five young cousins slip into sleep during a birthday gathering, they cross the threshold of the Dreaming Gate and emerge as the Mighty 5—the chosen protectors of the universe. Empowered by unique, luminous sabers and mentored by legendary galactic heroes, these children face down tyrannical dictatorships, cosmic energy grids, and the reality-devouring forces of the Legion of Nightfall.The Flame of Serenthos moves past traditional tropes of conquest, positioning leadership as an act of profound service, intentional listening, and enduring empathy. From the smoke-choked streets of Atria Prime to the enslaved energy fields of Myrridon, the true battleground isn't decided by violence, but by a choice to protect innocence, restore stolen laughter, and bind the broken remnants of society."I wanted to craft a cosmos where power is measured by the capacity to shield rather than crush," says author Jaye Ramanan. "Children possess an innate clarity—a purity of intention that adults often lose to fear. Through the Mighty 5, this story demonstrates that true strength belongs to those who carry the flame of kindness and joy into the deepest dark."“The Flame of Serenthos” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorJaye Ramanan is an avid global traveler and dedicated humanitarian deeply committed to advancing girls' education and community dignity worldwide. Through her charitable organization , she spearheads structural transformations in underserved regions, funding health initiatives, promoting maternal care, and managing sanitation infrastructure. Her creative expressions reflect her lived humanitarian values: prioritizing compassion, long-term equity, and the universal power of empathy.Book Details● Title: The Flame of Serenthos● Author: Jaye Ramanan● Publisher: Spines● ISBN: 979-8-90222-711-3● Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwidePublished with Spines, the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.