Serenity House Oakland to Host Annual Fundraiser Highlighting Recovery and Community Impact

Members of the Serenity House Oakland team gather after a Community Health & Wellness event serving Oakland residents with resources, meals, and community support

The June 20 event will feature recovery advocate Nicole G. and nationally recognized treatment leader Dr. Sushma D. Taylor

We meet people where they are. We just don't leave them there.” — Valerie Harder, Development Director

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenity House Oakland will host An Afternoon of Strength & Serenity on Friday, June 20, 2026, at Chaminade Resort & Spa in Santa Cruz, California. The annual fundraiser will raise support for Serenity House programs, including the Serenity Wellness & Business (SWB) initiative, a free 16-week program that helps women impacted by domestic violence, poverty, trauma, and other life challenges build economic stability, confidence, and pathways toward long-term self-sufficiency.Through workshops, peer support, financial literacy education, and entrepreneurship training, SWB equips participants with practical tools to pursue personal and economic goals while strengthening their overall well-being.This year's event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Sushma D. Taylor, CEO of Center Point and a nationally recognized authority on treatment services for women, health, and social rehabilitation. A consultant to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and the first woman elected President of the Treatment Communities of America, Dr. Taylor has spent more than 35 years developing programs that help individuals overcome barriers and achieve lasting change.Among the featured speakers is Nicole G., Senior Community Outreach & Relations Coordinator at Serenity House Oakland, whose journey from client to community leader reflects the organization's mission of healing and transformation.Nicole came to Serenity House as a client after years of alcohol dependency rooted in unresolved trauma. Originally from Chicago, she moved to Oakland hoping for a fresh start, but addiction continued to affect her health, family, and daily life. Her turning point came when a family member confronted her about the consequences of her drinking. Soon afterward, she entered detox and began the recovery journey that eventually led her to Serenity House.Nicole nearly turned around when she arrived. The recovery center was located next door to a liquor store. Instead, she stayed and found a community of women willing to share their experiences, offer support, and demonstrate that recovery was possible. Through counseling, treatment services, and peer support, Nicole began rebuilding her life and discovered a new sense of purpose.Today, Nicole is eight years clean and sober and serves as Senior Community Outreach & Relations Coordinator at Serenity House, working in the same center where she began her recovery. She has been featured on a panel with Congresswoman Barbara Lee addressing the needs of the unhoused community and was honored with a Community Hero Award from Alameda County Health Care for the Homeless.In her role, Nicole supports survivors of domestic violence, unhoused families, and individuals facing mental health and substance use challenges. She coordinates weekly lunch distributions serving more than 150 food-insecure and unhoused community members and helps lead monthly Community Health & Wellness events that provide health screenings, meals, clothing, haircuts, community resources, and supportive services. These events regularly connect nearly 200 community members with resources designed to improve health, stability, and quality of life."Eight years ago, Nicole arrived at Serenity House looking for help," said Valerie Harder, Development Director of Serenity House Oakland. "Today, she is a respected community leader helping hundreds of people each month access food, support services, and hope. Her story is a powerful reminder that recovery can change not only one life, but many others as well."For more than a decade, Serenity House Oakland has provided trauma-informed services for women impacted by domestic violence, substance use, homelessness, incarceration, and other barriers to stability. Programs include transitional housing, substance use treatment, workforce development, wellness services, and community outreach initiatives that help women heal, rebuild their lives, and pursue their goals.For more information or to RSVP, visit www.supportserenity.org

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