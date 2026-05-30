Senator Daphne Campbell Leads Community-Wide Caravan to Stop Violence and Raise Awareness Across Miami-Dade County

Daphne Campbell Jason Campbell Jason Stop the Violence Flyer Jason and friends

This event is about bringing awareness, standing together as one community, and sending a clear message that violence has no place in our neighborhoods” — Senator Daphne Campbell

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community leaders, residents, bicyclists, motorists, faith-based organizations, and advocates from across Miami-Dade County are invited to participate in "A Caravan to Stop Violence & Bring Awareness," a countywide community mobilization event led by former State Senator Daphne Campbell on Sunday, May 31, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The event is being organized as a call to action against gun violence and senseless acts of crime that continue to impact families and neighborhoods throughout South Florida. Organizers say the caravan will also serve as a tribute to victims of violence, including a remembrance effort centered around the message "Justice for Jason." June 1st marks five years since Jason Campbell, Senator Daphne Campbells son was killed in a senseless act of violence.

Participants are encouraged to join by bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or community vehicle as the caravan travels through several municipalities to promote unity, healing, and public awareness.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Starting Location: 5090 NW 17th Avenue, Miami, Florida

Planned Route

The caravan is expected to travel through:

NW 64th Street

North Miami

Miami Shores

El Portal

Biscayne Park

Organizers emphasize that community members may join the caravan at various points along the route.

A Community Call for Unity

The event's theme, "Together We Ride. Together We Rise. Together We Can Make a Difference," reflects a growing movement among local residents and community advocates who are seeking solutions to violence through education, engagement, mentorship, and collective action.

Senator Campbell, a longtime advocate for community empowerment and public safety, stated that the caravan is intended to bring residents together across municipal boundaries to demonstrate that violence is not solely a law enforcement issue but a community issue that requires united action.

"This event is about bringing awareness, standing together as one community, and sending a clear message that violence has no place in our neighborhoods," organizers said. "Every life matters, and every resident has a role to play in creating safer communities."

Community Participation Encouraged

The caravan is open to:

Families

Community organizations

Faith leaders

Youth groups

Civic associations

Cyclists and biking clubs

Motorists

Public safety advocates

Residents concerned about gun violence and community safety

Organizers are encouraging participants to wear community colors, carry positive messages of peace, and support efforts aimed at reducing violence and promoting safer neighborhoods.

Honoring Victims and Raising Awareness

The event will also highlight the importance of supporting victims' families and advocating for justice. Community leaders hope the visibility of the caravan will encourage constructive conversations about violence prevention, youth engagement, mental health awareness, and stronger community partnerships.

About the Event

"A Caravan to Stop Violence & Bring Awareness" is a grassroots community initiative designed to unite residents from throughout Miami-Dade County in a visible demonstration of solidarity against violence. Through community participation, education, and advocacy, organizers aim to foster safer neighborhoods and inspire positive change throughout the region.

Media Contact

For additional information, sponsorship opportunities, or participation details, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the event organizers or Team Senator Daphne Campbell.

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