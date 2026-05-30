Lilly Bill Expanding Health Care Training on Perimenopause and Menopause Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Camille Y. Lilly, D-Chicago, advanced legislation to the governor’s desk that updates continuing education requirements for health care professionals by allowing training on perimenopause and menopause to count toward implicit bias education requirements.

“Far too often, conversations around perimenopause and menopause are overlooked in health care settings, leaving many patients feeling unheard or misunderstood,” Lilly said. “This legislation helps ensure providers receive education that improves awareness, strengthens communication, and leads to more compassionate, informed care for women across Illinois.”

Senate Bill 3325 changes Illinois rules for health care professionals. Starting January 1, 2027, doctors and other health care workers who must take continuing education can count a class about perimenopause and menopause toward their required one-hour training on implicit bias for each license renewal period. The measure also establishes official definitions for perimenopause and menopause.

“Women deserve to have their health concerns taken seriously at every stage of life,” Lilly said. “By recognizing the importance of education around perimenopause and menopause, we are helping build a health care system that is more responsive, equitable, and better prepared to meet patients’ needs.”

Senate Bill 3325 has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and now awaits the governor’s signature.