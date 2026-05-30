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Lilly Bill Expanding Scholarships for Future School Social Workers Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Camille Y. Lilly, D-Chicago, advanced legislation to the governor’s desk that expands access to scholarships for students pursuing careers in school social work.

“Students deserve access to the support and resources they need to pursue careers that strengthen our schools and communities,” Lilly said. “By expanding this scholarship program, we are helping remove financial barriers for future school social workers and investing in the mental health and well-being of our students.”

House Bill 5460 updates the Illinois’ school social work scholarship program by expanding eligibility to more social work students, including those pursuing social work licenses and those earning a master’s degree in social work before entering a school social work program. The measure also allows scholarships to be used at private nonprofit colleges in Illinois that prepare students to become licensed school social workers.

Supporters say the measure will help address workforce shortages in school social work and increase access to qualified mental health professionals in schools across Illinois.

“School social workers play an important role in supporting students’ academic success and emotional health,” Lilly said. “This legislation helps build a stronger pipeline of professionals who are prepared to meet the growing needs of students and families.”

The measure has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and now awaits the governor’s signature.

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Lilly Bill Expanding Scholarships for Future School Social Workers Sent to Governor

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