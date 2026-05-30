Morris Bill to Improve Menopause Care, Education, and Workplace Support Sent to Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Yolonda Morris, D-Chicago, advanced legislation to the governor’s desk that improves access to healthcare, expands education, and clarifies workplace protections for individuals experiencing menopause.

“For too long, menopause has been treated as a private struggle instead of a public health issue that deserves attention and support,” Morris said. “This legislation helps ensure people have access to accurate information, appropriate medical care, and fair treatment in the workplace.”

House Bill 5284, the Menopause Equity and Care Act, takes a comprehensive approach to addressing gaps in menopause education, healthcare access, and workplace understanding. The legislation provides accessible public educational materials to help individuals better understand menopause and available care options, ensures insurance coverage for medically necessary treatment based on established clinical guidelines, and offers optional resources for healthcare providers to support informed, evidence-based care. The measure also recognizes menopause- related conditions within the framework of the Illinois Human Rights Act, allowing for reasonable workplace accommodations where appropriate.

Menopause affects nearly all women, with approximately 80% experiencing symptoms that can significantly impact overall health, well-being, and workplace performance. Supporters of the legislation note that menopause is not only a healthcare issue, but also an economic and workforce issue that affects productivity, retention, and quality of life for a significant portion of the population.

“No one should feel dismissed or unsupported while navigating a major stage of their health journey,” Morris said. “By improving education and expanding protections, we are helping create healthier workplaces and stronger outcomes for women across Illinois.”

House Bill 5284 has passed both chambers of the General Assembly and now awaits the governor’s signature.