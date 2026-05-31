Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air Named Go Local Arizona Member of the Month for May 2026

Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air Team Jessica and Chad Librizzi Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air

Family-Owned Valley Business Recognized for Outstanding Support of Local Business Community

Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air has been an incredible supporter of Go Local Arizona from the very beginning” — Neil A. Schneider

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Local Arizona is proud to recognize Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air as its Member of the Month for May 2026, honoring the company’s exceptional commitment to supporting local businesses, participating in community networking events, and promoting the organization's mission throughout Arizona.

Since joining Go Local Arizona, Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air has become one of the organization's most engaged and supportive members. The company regularly participates in both in-person and virtual networking events, actively promotes Go Local Arizona through social media and community outreach, and has introduced several new businesses to the organization.

According to Neil Schneider, Founder of Go Local Arizona, Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air exemplifies the type of business that helps strengthen Arizona’s local business community.

“Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air has been an incredible supporter of Go Local Arizona from the very beginning,” said Schneider. “Jessica and Chad Librizzi consistently show up, participate, encourage other business owners, and help spread awareness about the importance of supporting local businesses. They have referred multiple members to our organization and are always willing to lend a hand when needed. Their positive attitude and commitment to helping others succeed make them an outstanding choice for our May Member of the Month recognition.”

Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air is a true family-owned and operated business that has proudly served Arizona residents since 1986. The company was built on a foundation of honesty, integrity, and exceptional customer service.

Jessica Librizzi said the recognition is especially meaningful because of the relationships they have built through the organization.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Go Local Arizona's Member of the Month,” said Librizzi. “Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air is a true family-owned and operated business that has proudly served the Valley since 1986. My husband, Chad, is a fourth-generation plumber who has dedicated more than 30 years to the plumbing industry, carrying on a family tradition built on hard work, integrity, and exceptional service. As Arizona natives, we've built our company around one simple belief: take care of people, and the rest will follow.”

The business remains a family effort every day. Alongside Chad and Jessica, their three daughters work in the office, assisting customers and helping manage daily operations.

“Our business is truly a family effort,” Librizzi said. “Alongside Chad and me, our three daughters work in the office and are the friendly voices answering the phones and helping customers every day. Being able to work together as a family and serve our community is something we are incredibly proud of.”

Beyond providing plumbing and HVAC services, Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air has embraced the spirit of collaboration that Go Local Arizona encourages among its members.

“One of the things we appreciate most about Go Local Arizona is the opportunity to connect with other local business owners who genuinely want to see one another succeed,” Librizzi said. “Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and being surrounded by people who support, encourage, and refer one another makes a tremendous difference. We are especially honored to be chosen as Member of the Month and are excited to become even more involved, support local events, and give back to the amazing community that has supported our family business for so many years.”

Schneider said member involvement is one of the key ingredients that allows organizations like Go Local Arizona to thrive.

“Local business organizations are only as strong as the members who participate,” Schneider said. “Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air doesn't just attend events. They engage, contribute, support fellow members, and actively promote the idea that local businesses should work together. That mindset creates stronger businesses, stronger communities, and more opportunities for everyone.”

Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air believes supporting local businesses creates lasting benefits throughout the community.

“We love doing business locally because every connection creates opportunities to strengthen our community,” said Librizzi. “When local businesses support one another, everyone wins, from business owners to the families and neighbors we serve every day.”

Go Local Arizona's Member of the Month recognition highlights businesses that demonstrate leadership, community involvement, and a commitment to supporting fellow local business owners. Recipients are selected based on their participation, advocacy, and contributions to the organization's mission of helping Arizona businesses grow and succeed.

About Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air

Rapid Rooter Plumbing and Air is a family-owned and operated plumbing and HVAC company serving the Phoenix metropolitan area since 1986. The company is committed to providing honest service, quality workmanship, and treating every customer like family. As Arizona natives, the Rapid Rooter team takes pride in serving the community they call home. Rapid Rooter Plumbing website.

About Go Local Arizona

Go Local Arizona is an Arizona-based business organization dedicated to supporting, promoting, and connecting local businesses throughout the state. Through networking events, a robust online business directory, educational opportunities, marketing support, and community outreach, Go Local Arizona helps small business owners build relationships and grow their businesses while encouraging consumers to support Arizona owned companies. Search for your Arizona business.

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