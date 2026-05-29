Release of tender for North West Mental Health Precinct

30 May 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

The Tasmanian Government is delivering important upgrades to our hospitals, with tenders now invited for the construction of a new $40 million mental health facility located at the North West Regional Hospital in Burnie.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said the purpose-built facility is part of the Tasmanian Government’s plan to build a contemporary mental health system and this development brings this important project another step closer to delivery.

“The North West Mental Health Precinct will include a 22-bed inpatient unit to replace the current Spencer Clinic and ensure people in Tasmania’s North West have access to contemporary and recovery focused mental health care in the region,” Minister Archer said.

“The Precinct will feature open spaces, healing gardens and safe, functional therapeutic outdoor areas to promote a calm environment, benefiting both mental health consumers and staff.

“Importantly, it will play an important role in attracting and retaining mental health services for staff by providing a modern and thoughtfully designed working environment that supports their wellbeing and professional growth.

“This project is central to our plans to continue enhancing mental health services in the North West and is being delivered as part of the North West Hospitals Masterplan.”

The Tasmanian Government has worked closely with clinicians, stakeholders and the community to shape the Precinct’s design, which features a two-storey form nestled into the hill to reduce visual impact, additional car parking, and landscaping.

A Development Application for the facility’s construction was approved by Burnie City Council earlier this week.