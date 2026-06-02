Tim Brown Expands Executive Crisis Advisory Access Following Launch of Crisis Response System for Leaders

When a crisis threatens reputation, leadership credibility, or stakeholder trust, experience matters. Drawing on 43 years advising CEOs, boards, public companies, government agencies, and high-profile organizations, Tim Brown helps clients globally. When the pressure is highest, leaders need a proven system, not theory. Veteran crisis comms strategist Tim Brown equips execs with practical frameworks, decision tools, messaging structures, etc., in one, content-rich system: From Chaos to Confidence. For 43 years, Tim Brown has helped leaders navigate challenging moments of their careers. Today, he is making a limited number of executive advisory engagements available to CEOs, board members, founders, and senior leaders.

Veteran crisis communications strategist now booking limited executive advisory engagements focused on narrative control, credibility, stakeholder confidence

Tim Brown is one of the nation's elite crisis communications consultants. His strategic insight was indispensable when we navigated complex issues for high-profile sports clients.” — Tom Mars, Mars Law Firm

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After launching his executive crisis response system earlier this year, veteran crisis communications advisor Tim Brown is expanding access to direct executive advisory engagements with CEOs, boards, and senior leaders facing high-stakes reputational and organizational challenges.Brown, CEO of Candid Communications , has spent 43 years advising leaders when reputations, companies, and careers were on the line. His clients have included Microsoft, Southwest Airlines, The Home Depot, FranklinCovey, Zions Bank, USANA Health Sciences, Intermountain Healthcare, C.R. England Global Transportation, Hawaii's Polynesian Cultural Center, law firms, government agencies, major universities, Olympic athletes, and other organizations facing significant public attention.The expansion follows the launch of Brown's " From Chaos to Confidence : The Crisis Communications System & Playbook for Leaders," built on the principle that the earliest decisions often determine how a crisis unfolds. The system focuses on immediate narrative control, stakeholder alignment, leadership decision-making, and reputation protection during the first critical hours of a crisis."The emphasis on immediate narrative control in those initial hours resonated strongly with executives because it addresses what leaders fear most," Brown said. "When pressure is highest, the issue is rarely a lack of intelligence. It's a lack of preparation. Leaders who perform best already know what to do, what to say, and what decisions must happen first."Brown's advisory engagements are designed for executives confronting media scrutiny, stakeholder pressure, internal disruption, litigation-related communications challenges, leadership controversies, and other situations where public perception can influence business outcomes. Sessions focus on decision-making, message development, stakeholder strategy, executive visibility, media preparedness, and response planning tailored to the organization's circumstances."Tim Brown is one of the nation's elite crisis communications consultants. His strategic insight was indispensable when we navigated complex issues for high-profile sports clients," said Tom Mars of Mars Law Firm, which represents high-profile clients.“Tim possesses a rare ability to instill absolute confidence while delivering clear, effective strategies under immense pressure. He doesn’t just advise; he partners with you to protect and restore reputations when it matters most. For anyone facing a critical communications challenge, Tim is the expert you want on your side.”Brown has coached thousands of executives and spokespersons, helping clients navigate national media appearances on NBC's Today Show, ABC's Good Morning America, CBS, FOX, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He is widely recognized for helping leadership teams communicate clearly, maintain credibility, and make sound decisions when circumstances are moving quickly and public scrutiny is intense.Kevin Guest, Chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), said Brown's counsel has consistently helped leaders navigate difficult situations with confidence."As the CEO of a global, publicly traded company, I have relied on Tim Brown's experience and knowledge for decades," said Guest. "He has been exceptional in steering us through the maze of brand messaging when it deals with media and our key audiences.""The past two years have shown that no organization is immune from crisis. We've seen aerospace companies confront safety failures, technology firms battle cybersecurity incidents, healthcare organizations face privacy concerns, retailers navigate consumer backlash, and entertainment brands respond to intense public scrutiny,” Brown said.“From Boeing and CrowdStrike to 23andMe and other high-profile situations, one lesson stands out: organizations are judged less by the crisis itself than by the speed, credibility, transparency, and consistency of their response. From four decades advising CEOs and boards under pressure, I've learned that trust is won or lost in the first hours of a crisis."More information about Brown's crisis response system and executive advisory services is available at:ABOUT TIM BROWNTim Brown is CEO of Candid Communications and a 43-year crisis communications advisor trusted by CEOs, boards, and leadership teams during high-stakes situations. He specializes in helping organizations protect reputation, maintain credibility, and communicate effectively when scrutiny is highest.

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