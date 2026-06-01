OC Judge Overturns $2.9 Million Verdict in Santa Ana Police Retaliation Lawsuit Defended by Everett Dorey LLP

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the alleged whistleblower case Rita Ramirez v. City of Santa Ana (Case No. 30-2022-01287702-CU-OE-NJC, Orange County Superior Court), Orange County Superior Court Judge Nathan Vu entered judgment in favor of the City of Santa Ana following post-trial proceedings. The Court vacated the previously entered $2.9 million jury verdict after a seven week jury trial and ordered that judgment be entered in favor of the City, writing, "The court orders that judgment shall be entered in favor of Defendant Santa Ana and against Plaintiff Rita Ramirez" and that "Plaintiff Rita Ramirez shall take nothing by way of Plaintiff Rita Ramirez's Complaint."The lawsuit was filed by former City of Santa Ana Records Manager Rita Ramirez, who worked for the City for approximately five years before retiring in July 2022 at age 55. She retired with full benefits as part of the California Public Employee Retirement System. In her complaint, Ramirez alleged that she was subjected to retaliation in connection with her employment and asserted claims under California Labor Code section 1102.5 and the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA). The City denied those allegations and disputed Plaintiff's claims throughout the litigation.In its ruling, the Court observed that the City "presented considerable evidence that any adverse employment actions against [Ms. Ramirez] were taken in the regular course of operations of the Police Department and were based upon the management and personnel needs of the Police Department."Trial attorney Seymour Everett commented, "this is a great victory for the brave men and women who protect and serve the people of Santa Ana. The Judgement vindicates the City and the police department, including, retired Police Chief David Valentin and current Police Chief Robert Rodriquez, as there was no credible evidence that demonstrated wrongdoing by the department." Co-lead trial attorney Kevin Hernandez was asked about the judgment for Santa Ana and added, "Santa Ana Police Officers deserve this victory based on the evidence and the facts presented at trial. We are grateful the City was vindicated by the Court and we will continue to proudly represent the City." The City has indicated that it intends to pursue post-trial remedies available under applicable law, including recovery of costs and attorneys' fees where authorized.Everett Dorey’s Co-Founder, Seymour “Sy” Everett, III is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (“ABOTA”), is Chambers’ Ranked, recognized by his peers as a "Super Lawyer" and included in the 2026 edition of the Best Lawyers in America for his expertise in complex litigation across various sectors, including defense of corporations and public agencies. Kevin J. Hernandez is a trial attorney with extensive experience representing cities, public entities and corporations in a wide variety of litigation.Everett Dorey is a full-service civil litigation firm with offices throughout the western United States. For additional information regarding the case or Everett Dorey’s trial team, please contact Seymour Everett at severett@everettdorey.com and (949) 771 9244 and Samantha Dorey at sdorey@everettdorey.com and (949) 771-9250. Please visit EverettDorey.com for additional information about the firm and its range of practice areas.Orange County Office:2030 Main StreetSuite 1200Irvine, CA 92614Phone: 949-771-9233

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