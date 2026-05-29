Maine DOE Launches Interactive Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks to Support Educators Across Maine

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with the University of Maine, officially launched Maine’s new interactive Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks during a statewide event held at the University of Maine’s Wells Conference Center in Orono on May 19, 2026. The Playbooks were developed as companion resources to the Maine State Literacy Action Plan and Maine State Numeracy Action Plan, announced last fall. They are designed to support schools and educators in translating a statewide vision for literacy and numeracy into meaningful classroom practice at the local level.

The launch event brought together educators, school and school administrative unit (SAU) leaders, higher education partners, and statewide collaborators to celebrate the culmination of collaborative planning, professional learning, and implementation work focused on strengthening literacy and numeracy learning across Maine. Justin Dimmel, Associate Dean for Academics and Student Engagement in the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development, provided welcome remarks, and closing remarks were delivered by University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

The day included interactive and hands-on Playbooks exploration sessions, a digital scavenger hunt, collaborative reflection and planning opportunities, and whole-group discussions focused on supporting meaningful literacy and numeracy implementation in Maine schools. Attendees had opportunities to engage with the interactive Playbooks, explore embedded resources, and connect with colleagues and partners from across the state. They were also introduced to “PIP,” the Playbook Integration Partner, a puffin-themed navigation and support feature embedded throughout the interactive platform to help users locate resources and move through the playbooks with ease.

“We have been hatching new possibilities for what literacy and numeracy can look like in Maine,” Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, said during opening remarks at the event. “This work has never been about creating documents to sit on a shelf. It has been about building coherent systems of support that help educators create meaningful, engaging learning experiences for all students.”

The Playbooks provide educators and school systems with practical implementation tools, research-based instructional strategies, professional learning resources, interdisciplinary connections, and navigation supports designed to make the resources accessible and usable. They were developed through extensive collaboration and feedback from educators and partners across Maine, including the Literacy and Numeracy Advisory Councils, the Maine Math Collaborative, representatives from higher education, and cross-office Maine DOE teams. A significant portion of the Playbook design, revision, and interactive platform development was led by the Maine DOE’s Interdisciplinary Instruction and Learning Through Technology teams, including Kathy Bertini, Emma Banks, Erik Wade, Heather Martin, and Michele Mailhot.

The launch event highlighted the Maine DOE’s broader statewide efforts to align funding, initiatives, and professional learning opportunities to the goals outlined in the Action Plans. Over the past year, the Maine DOE has expanded statewide professional learning aligned to the Action Plans through interdisciplinary literacy workshops, a numeracy learning series, statewide mathematics communities of practice, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) integration cohorts, literacy modules, and place-based learning opportunities designed to support meaningful, research-based instruction across grade spans and content areas.

The Maine DOE partnered closely with the University of Maine throughout the development and launch process of the Playbooks. Special thanks go to Justin Dimmel, Mia Morrison, and the broader University of Maine team for their collaboration and support in hosting the statewide launch event.

The Literacy and Numeracy Playbooks reflect the Maine DOE’s ongoing commitment to interdisciplinary learning, supporting educators, and ensuring all learners have access to high-quality literacy and numeracy experiences that are meaningful, relevant, and connected to the world around them.

To learn more about Maine’s statewide literacy and numeracy initiatives, visit the Maine DOE’s Office of Teaching and Learning website.