USACE forecasts significantly increased flows for Lake Pend Oreille and Albeni Falls Dam

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Seattle District Water Management officials forecast significantly increased inflows into Lake Pend Oreille and outflows from Albeni Falls Dam (AFD) due to heavy precipitation from the recent late spring storm combined with the continued melting of snowpack. Increased inflows have begun and peak inflow is forecast to occur on Tuesday, June 2.

Water levels in the lake or Pend Oreille River may be noticeably higher but are not expected to result in increased flood risk. To mitigate flood risk, USACE officials will increase outflow at AFD over the weekend and through next week. Spill gates will be operated in their fully open or fully closed positions. Under this operation, the outflow from AFD and the water level of Lake Pend Oreille may rise or fall in the coming days, and outflow may change faster than usual operations. Based on the current forecast, USACE plans to continue to slowly fill Lake Pend Oreille. The lake is expected to fill on or ahead of schedule to support summer recreation.

“USACE modeling, using National Weather Service River Forecast Center hydrologic forecasts, suggest Lake Pend Oreille will continue to rise over the weekend, and outflows may approach 85,000 cubic feet per second,” said David Varner, USACE Upper Columbia Water Manager. “As of 8 a.m. on May 29, the lake is currently at about 2,059.33 feet as measured at the Hope gage with outflows at 55,000 cfs.”

Current snowpack in the basin is about 57% of what is typically observed for this time of year. Though snowpack is below normal, higher temperatures paired with rain are forecast to create high flows. People on the lake and river should be prepared for water levels to temporarily rise or fall as the event unfolds.

Outflows from AFD are expected to be roughly 10,000 cubic feet per second less than inflows. However, the forecast can change swiftly and plans may change. Areas downstream of Lake Pend Oreille, such as Cusick, Newport and Usk should be aware of changing forecasts. The Pend Oreille River is not expected to exceed flood stage at this time. For the latest modeling forecasts, please visit the National Weather Service’s Northwest River Forecast Center: http://www.nwrfc.noaa.gov/river/station/flowplot/flowplot.cgi?lid=ALFW1#_blank.