USAG Hawaii receives new furnishings to support Soldier quality of life

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Unaccompanied Soldiers living at Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield received a major upgrade to their living spaces today as U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii unloaded more than 500 new dressers and 100 new bed frames from shipping containers at the Schofield Barracks Furnishings Management Office warehouse May 29, 2026.

Employees from the garrison’s Furnishings Management Office worked with Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division Artillery, or DIVARTY, to offload the massive shipment. The arrival marks the latest milestone in an ongoing, installation-wide barracks modernization initiative. The program aims to provide clean, safe, and comfortable living quarters for single Soldiers, which directly supports quality of life, morale, and unit readiness.

"Our team is working tirelessly to ensure we provide every single Soldier with high-quality furnishings," said Travis Ryusaki, supervisor for the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Housing Division Furnishings Management Office, Directorate of Public Works. "Upgrading these spaces is a direct investment in our people. When we give them a better environment to rest and recover, we build a more resilient and ready force."

Crews began unsealing the containers early in the morning, creating an assembly line to move the furniture into nearby staging areas for rapid distribution.

"What we are doing today is managing surge furniture to prepare for future requirements," said Master Sgt. Matthew Peller, the DIVARTY barracks facilities manager. "This is a phased, collaborative effort. Other brigades across the division executed similar details over the last couple of months, and today DIVARTY is stepping up to ensure our Soldiers receive brand-new, high-quality furniture."

The furniture will temporarily sit in a centralized warehouse before teams distribute it across the garrison.

"Over the next six to nine months, we are going to strategically realign barracks across the installation," Peller said. "This initiative directly targets our current housing footprint and capacity. By maximizing our resources, we can alleviate space constraints and ensure we provide our Soldiers with a clean, modern, and comfortable environment to call home."

According to Peller, a standard, fully furnished room includes a dresser, a wall locker, and a bed. Today's shipment of four shipping containers focused on securing those exact essential items to complete those living spaces.

Today’s delivery builds directly on momentum from two earlier shipments this spring. In late April, the garrison launched the first phase of the modernization push by delivering more than 500 bunks, mattresses, and dressers to single enlisted housing across Schofield Barracks, with help from the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Following that success, the Furnishings Management Office expanded its reach to Tripler Army Medical Center on May 13, delivering more than 30 new Twin XL beds and furnishings to permanent-party barracks.

Providing new furniture to unaccompanied barracks is a critical element of broader Army-wide priorities that put people first. By continuously modernizing infrastructure, the garrison ensures its tenant units remain physically and mentally prepared for operational challenges across the Pacific theater.

With hundreds of new items now on the ground, Furnishings Management Office personnel and Soldiers will begin installing the dressers and bed frames in designated barracks over the coming days.