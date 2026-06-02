Cliff Scott Founder, CFO, & President of 1ezlife.com Dr. Francisco Rios Founder & CEO Legendary Boxer Roy Jones Jr

Champions unite June 12 as Roy Jones Jr. hosts a charity boxing event to support vulnerable children, families, and anti-trafficking efforts.

At 1EZLIFE, we believe every child deserves to grow up safe, supported, and full of hope. This event is about people uniting for a common cause, changing lives, and helping rewrite futures” — Cliff Scott

TOPPENISH, WA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr., Community Leaders, and Special Guests Unite for “RJJ Saving the Kids” Charity Fight Night on June 12, Where Every Punch Helps Save a Life.

Event aims to raise critical awareness and funds to combat child exploitation and support vulnerable families.

On June 12, boxing icon Roy Jones Jr. and a coalition of fighters, community leaders, and organizations will step into the ring for something far more important than any title belt. The “RJJ Saving the Kids” charity event at Legends Casino Hotel will blend high-energy professional bouts with a powerful mission: protecting children from exploitation and building brighter futures for families in need.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, more than 32,000 reports of missing children were made in 2025, with roughly one in seven identified as likely victims of child sex trafficking. These sobering numbers underscore the urgency behind the event’s theme: “What Are We Fighting For? Every Punch Saves a Child’s Life.”

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the first fight scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The night will feature an impressive lineup of professional talent, including Maricela Cornejo, Natasha Spence, Darnell Thompson, Andres Reyes, Isaac Russel, Carlos Villanueva, and others. Fans across the country can watch the live action via 1EZLIFE.com Pay-Per-View. “This event is about more than boxing,” said organizers. “It’s about using the power of sports to shine a light on child trafficking and kidnapping, while delivering real help like healthcare, nutrition, education, mentorship, and hope to kids and families who need it most.”

Entrepreneur and businessman Cliff Scott, founder of 1EZLIFE, added: “Saving the kids isn’t just a slogan for us, it’s a call to action. Every dollar raised and every person who joins this fight helps pull children out of danger and gives them the chance to thrive. We’re proud to stand with Roy Jones Jr. and everyone stepping up to protect the most vulnerable.”

Proceeds from the event will support programs focused on:

• Healthcare and nutrition

• Education and mentorship

• Youth empowerment

• Family and community support services

The initiative is backed by Flatirons Community Church and other community partners dedicated to youth outreach and empowerment.

Event Details:

• Event: RJJ Saving the Kids Charity Fight Night

• Date: June 12

• Venue: Legends Casino Hotel, 580 Fort Rd, Toppenish, WA 98948

• Doors Open: 6:00 PM

• First Fight: 7:00 PM

• Streaming: Live on 1EZLIFE Pay-Per-View located on most major Platforms including ROKU, FIRESTICK, APPLE TV, and more.

About Roy Jones Jr. Roy Jones Jr. is one of the greatest boxers of all time, celebrated for his unmatched speed, athleticism, and world titles across multiple weight classes. Today, he continues to inspire through mentorship, entertainment, and community-focused charitable work.

Tickets and more information are available through the venue and official event channels.

For more information: 1ezlife.com

Media Contact:

Angel Howansky

For more information: 1ezlife.com

Publicistangel@gmail.com

310 497-0989

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