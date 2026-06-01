Fast Company Impact Council Selects Living Cities CEO Joe Scantlebury for Opening Mainstage Panel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 35 years, Living Cities helped cities become economically viable and vibrant places in the United States where everyone has a chance to earn a living, own a home or business, and build wealth. On June 2, President and CEO Joe Scantlebury will highlight how Living Cities serves as an Action Engine for Equitable Cities during a featured appearance on the opening mainstage panel at Fast Company’s annual Impact Council meeting.

Scantlebury will share Living Cities’ vision and lessons from the frontlines of inclusive and profitable urban transformation as he appears on a panel alongside Jean-Claude Brizard, President and CEO of Digital Promise, and Deirdre White, CEO of Pyxera Global. The panel, "Rebuilding America's Competitive Edge," will be moderated by Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company.

The panel will explore the future of American innovation and competitiveness, examining the role business leaders play in strengthening the ecosystems that drive economic growth, innovation, and societal progress.

"Living Cities has proven that inclusive and profitable economic ecosystems can be built, invested in, and scaled,” said Scantlebury, a longtime Impact Council member and regular contributor to Fast Company. “I'm honored to join this conversation about how leaders can help build the conditions for long-term innovation and shared prosperity."

The Fast Company Impact Council is an exclusive collective of influential executives, founders, and visionary leaders setting the standard for innovation through bold ideas and a commitment to progress. This year's meeting theme, "The United States of Innovation," examines the vital role innovation has played in establishing American economic leadership and what is required to sustain that position in an increasingly competitive global landscape. On the eve of the country's 250th anniversary, discussions will center on where the U.S. stands globally, what's at stake if momentum slows, and how leaders can shape the next era of competitiveness.

About Living Cities

Living Cities is an Action Engine for Equitable Cities– a member collaborative of leading philanthropic foundations and financial institutions committed to closing income and wealth gaps in the United States and building an economy that works for everyone.

For 35 years, Living Cities has collaboratively helped to advance policy and systems changes nationwide, promoting profitable and inclusive wealth-building. Specifically, Living Cities addresses barriers to capital investment through knowledge sharing and collective action among its members, its partners, and an extensive network of city leaders around the country. Learn more at https://livingcities.org/.

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