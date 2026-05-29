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For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from the Honorable Brooke L. Rollins, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Thursday, June 4, 2026 – 10:00 AM ET

1300 Longworth

Washington, DC

Full Committee on Agriculture

RE: “For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from the Honorable Brooke L. Rollins, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture”


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For the Purpose of Receiving Testimony from the Honorable Brooke L. Rollins, Secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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