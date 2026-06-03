June Declared National Beach Shade Awareness Month to Promote Sun Safety and Prevent Umbrella Injuries

National Beach Shade Awareness Month

As Millions Head to Beaches This Summer, Safety Advocates Urge Families to Prioritize Shade Protection and Follow New ASTM Umbrella Safety Standards

My goal was simple: build a quality beach umbrella that's easy to carry and setup, wind-tested to 44 MPH, compliant with ASTM Beach Safety, permitted on all U.S. beaches, and built to last.” — Bill Schermerhorn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As temperatures rise and millions of Americans head to beaches this summer, safety advocates are launching the first-ever National Beach Shade Awareness Month throughout June to educate the public about the critical importance of safe shade practices at beaches and outdoor recreation areas.

Organizers say the initiative comes at a pivotal time as concerns continue to grow surrounding heat-related illnesses, dangerous UV exposure, injuries and even death caused by unsecured beach umbrellas. “Shade is not a luxury at the beach — it’s a public health and safety necessity,” organizers say. “People often think about sunscreen, but many don’t realize that access to safe, properly secured shade can help prevent heat exhaustion, dehydration, sunburns, and even life-threatening injuries.”

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation can lead to painful sunburns, premature skin aging, eye damage, heat exhaustion, and an increased risk of skin cancer, including melanoma. Beaches can intensify UV exposure because sand and water reflect sunlight back onto the body, increasing the amount of radiation people absorb even on cloudy days.

However, organizers say the conversation about beach shade must also include safety. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), more than 3,000 people end up in emergency rooms annually due to umbrella-related injuries. Multiple deaths and serious impalement injuries involving airborne umbrellas in recent years prompted U.S. Senators to push for stronger safety standards.

After years of testing conducted by engineers from the CPSC alongside the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), new umbrella safety standards known as ASTM F3681 were officially adopted. The new guidelines emphasize the importance of properly securing beach umbrellas using compliant anchoring systems capable of providing at least 75 pounds of resistance to remain stable in winds up to 25–30 MPH. Experts involved in the testing say many traditional screw-style anchors and commonly used installation methods failed during wind tunnel and field testing, allowing umbrellas to become dangerous airborne projectiles during gusty conditions.

“My goal was simple: build a quality beach umbrella that's easy to carry and setup, wind-tested to 44 MPH, compliant with ASTM Beach Safety, permitted on all U.S. beaches, and built to last,” said Bill Schermerhorn, Beach Safety Innovator and Founder of BeachBUB® USA.

Safety advocates hope National Beach Shade Awareness Month will help educate families before peak summer travel season and prevent future tragedies by increasing awareness of proper umbrella anchoring techniques and safe shade practices. “People deserve to enjoy the beach safely. By understanding the importance of properly securing umbrellas according to ASTM F3681 standards, families can significantly reduce risks while enjoying time outdoors," said Ed Quigley, founder of www.BeachUmbrellaSafety.org and beach safety advocate who was seriously injured by an unsecured, wind-blown beach umbrella.

National Beach Shade Awareness Month organizers encourage beachgoers to learn about proper umbrella safety, monitor changing weather conditions, seek shade during peak UV hours, and prioritize hydration and heat safety throughout the summer season. For more information about National Beach Shade Awareness Month please visit: https://beachbub.com/

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