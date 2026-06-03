Pulsenics opens for business in South Korea

Pulsenics CEO Essam Elsahwi and FC International Founder Felix Lee.

Partnership with Seoul-based FC International brings groundbreaking electrochemical quality control solutions to one of the world’s most dynamic energy markets.

South Korea sets the global standard for energy innovation, and our solutions will help those companies move even faster.” — Mariam Awara, Co-Founder and COO of Pulsenics

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulsenics, a Toronto-based energy technology company, announced today a distribution partnership with Seoul-based distributor FC International. FC International, founded in 2009 by Mr. Felix Lee, will help bring Pulsenics’ next-generation quality control solutions to Korea’s fast-growing battery and hydrogen industries.“South Korea sets the global standard for energy innovation, and our solutions will help those companies move even faster,” commented Pulsenics COO and co-Founder Mariam Awara. “We’re thrilled to officially enter one of the most innovative and dynamic markets in the world with FC International as our authorized representative.”Pulsenics solutions combine electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) with electrical cycling to assess batteries, hydrogen electrolysers, and more. Pulsenics solutions, including the recently-announced AccelaGrade , are faster, cheaper, and more powerful than incumbent technologies.EIS solutions from Pulsenics are uniquely suited for industrial settings. AccelaGrade, based on a unique high-power architecture, can assess state-of-health for battery cells or modules in less than thirty minutes. Unlike other EIS solutions, which are exclusively useful in laboratory environments, Pulsenics technology are modular, scalable, and designed for high-throughput manufacturing.“When I first met the Pulsenics team, I was immediately impressed by their work ethic and passion for the energy industry,” commented Mr. Lee. “I’m confident that my colleagues in South Korea will welcome the opportunity to embrace the technological shift to EIS-based diagnostic techniques. My customers have always demanded access to the best technology in the world.”Battery manufacturers, automotive OEMs, and green hydrogen companies based in South Korea can inquire with FC International at dhlee@fcinternational.co.kr or by mobile phone at +82-10-9627-3333.About PulsenicsPulsenics drives business transformation across the energy industry by enabling more reliable operation of electrochemical assets. Their next-generation performance diagnostics and quality control technologies, combined with industry-leading customer support, help energy companies replace legacy solutions with data-driven rapid insights. With commercial deployments spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, Pulsenics supports leading organizations across the global energy transition. Scale with confidence. Learn more at www.pulsenics.com

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