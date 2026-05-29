Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Six to the College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Joyce Brancato, Russell Branson, Robert Durrance, William Edgar, Fred Roberts Jr., and Charlie Stone to the College of Central Florida District Board of Trustees.

Joyce Brancato

Brancato is an Adjunct Associate Professor with the University of Maryland Global Campus. Previously, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of Seven Rivers Regional Medical Center and was the President of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce. Brancato earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of South Florida and her master’s degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Russell Branson

Branson is the President of SouthState Bank. Active in his community, he has served as the Treasurer of the United Way of Marion County and a member of the Marion County Hospital District Board of Directors. Branson earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University and his master’s degree in banking from Louisiana State University.

Robert Durrance

Durrance is currently retired. Previously, he served as an Administrator and Teacher for Levy County Public Schools for 34 years. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Durrance earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his master’s degree from Nova Southeastern University.

William Edgar

Edgar is a Self-employed Business Consultant. Active in his community, he is a member of the Jaguar Club of North Florida and the Elks Club of Ocala. A veteran of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Edgar earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Florida.

Fred Roberts Jr.

Roberts is a Partner and Attorney for Klein & Klein, PLLC. Active in his community, he has served as a member of the University of Florida Oak Hammock Board of Directors and the Marion County Bar Association. Roberts earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from Stetson University.

Charlie Stone

Stone is the President and Owner of Stone Petroleum Products, Inc. He was previously elected as a member of the Florida House of Representatives and as a Marion County Commissioner. Active in his community, Stone is a member of the Chamber of Economic Partnership, the Marion County Roadbuilders Association, and the Silver Springs Rotary Club.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.