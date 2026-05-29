Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michelle Cannon to the Florida Gateway College District Board of Trustees
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michelle Cannon to the Florida Gateway College District Board of Trustees.
Michelle Cannon
Cannon is currently elected as the Dixie County Tax Collector, a position she has held since 2009. She is designated as a Certified Florida Collector through the Florida Department of Revenue. Cannon earned her bachelor’s degree from Saint Leo University.
This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
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