Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Michelle Cannon to the Florida Gateway College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Michelle Cannon to the Florida Gateway College District Board of Trustees.

Michelle Cannon

Cannon is currently elected as the Dixie County Tax Collector, a position she has held since 2009. She is designated as a Certified Florida Collector through the Florida Department of Revenue. Cannon earned her bachelor’s degree from Saint Leo University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.