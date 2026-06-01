ProPlaintiff.ai Names Marc Chesley, Ex-COO of $1B Paradox AI Acquisition, as Strategic Advisor and Investor

Marc Chesley, Former COO, Paradox AI · Attorney joins ProPlaintiff

The technology executive who scaled Paradox AI to a $1 billion exit, and also happens to be an attorney, is backing the platform redefining personal injury law.

I've reviewed a lot of AI legal tech solutions, and ProPlaintiff.ai stands out for its laser focus on real-world PI workflows and its impressive agentic capabilities.” — Marc Chesley

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chesley brings a rare combination of credentials to ProPlaintiff.ai: a career scaling AI and SaaS companies to nine-figure revenue milestones, and a law degree from Brigham Young University with active bar admission in Arizona, the U.S. District Court for Arizona, and the U.S. Supreme Court. As CTO and Head of Product at Infusionsoft (now Keap), he helped scale revenue from $1 million to $100 million. As President of OfferPad (NYSE: OPAD), he helped lead the company in the early stages to become Arizona's fastest-growing real estate tech startup to achieve $100 million in revenue. As COO of Paradox AI, he led product engineering and global operations, driving 1,000% growth and expanding the AI platform to more than 1,000 clients including McDonald's, Disney, Unilever, and Nestlé. In August 2025, Paradox was acquired for $1 billion — one of the largest exits in enterprise AI.ProPlaintiff.ai applies that same idea to personal injury law. The platform automates case management , demand letter drafting, medical chronology building, evidence analysis, and legal document generation. It is built from the ground up for PI attorneys."Marc is the rare person who has both lived the vertical AI build at the highest level and understands the legal profession from the inside," said Jason Turnquist, Co-Founder and CEO of ProPlaintiff.ai. "He helped prove the playbook we're running. Purpose-built AI for a specific professional workflow, executed with operational discipline. Having him as an advisor and investor gives us the guidance and credibility that serious companies earn after proving they work. ProPlaintiff.ai is proving it."Marc's take on what he saw when he evaluated the platform:"I'm investing because I believe this platform will meaningfully improve outcomes for both law firms and the clients they serve. The team’s deep domain expertise combined with strong technical execution makes them a standout in the space."— Marc Chesley, Strategic Advisor and Investor, ProPlaintiff.aiProPlaintiff.ai helps personal injury firms increase operational efficiency by 80% while keeping attorneys in complete control of every case decision. The company is a winner of the AZ PHX FWD Innovation Challenge and a finalist in the Phoenix Business Journal's 2026 AZ Inno Fire Awards, presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority. It is backed by a growing roster of PI law firms across the country.

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