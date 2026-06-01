ProPlaintiff.ai Names Marc Chesley, Ex-COO of $1B Paradox AI Acquisition, as Strategic Advisor and Investor
The technology executive who scaled Paradox AI to a $1 billion exit, and also happens to be an attorney, is backing the platform redefining personal injury law.
ProPlaintiff.ai applies that same idea to personal injury law. The platform automates case management, demand letter drafting, medical chronology building, evidence analysis, and legal document generation. It is built from the ground up for PI attorneys.
"Marc is the rare person who has both lived the vertical AI build at the highest level and understands the legal profession from the inside," said Jason Turnquist, Co-Founder and CEO of ProPlaintiff.ai. "He helped prove the playbook we're running. Purpose-built AI for a specific professional workflow, executed with operational discipline. Having him as an advisor and investor gives us the guidance and credibility that serious companies earn after proving they work. ProPlaintiff.ai is proving it."
Marc's take on what he saw when he evaluated the platform:
"I'm investing because I believe this platform will meaningfully improve outcomes for both law firms and the clients they serve. The team’s deep domain expertise combined with strong technical execution makes them a standout in the space."
— Marc Chesley, Strategic Advisor and Investor, ProPlaintiff.ai
ProPlaintiff.ai helps personal injury firms increase operational efficiency by 80% while keeping attorneys in complete control of every case decision. The company is a winner of the AZ PHX FWD Innovation Challenge and a finalist in the Phoenix Business Journal's 2026 AZ Inno Fire Awards, presented by the Arizona Commerce Authority. It is backed by a growing roster of PI law firms across the country.
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