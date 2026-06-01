Emmy Winner and TN Local Releases New Family Friendly Whodunnit Film

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Emmy-winning TN film director Jesse Edwards has completed his third feature film and set the World Premiere for June 28th, 2026 at The Franklin Theatre.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three-time Emmy-award-winning film director Jesse Edwards has completed his third feature film and set the World Premiere for June 28th, 2026 at The Franklin Theatre. The film is the comedic family-friendly whodunnit, ‘Robbery at the Rockvale Theatre’. The story follows a Broadway hopeful and his brave little sister as they enlist the help of a mysterious child detective to track down the thief of their High School Theatre Treasury.

The Brentwood-based filmmaker has reunited with TN native actors Brycen Patterson, Ayla Bullington, Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, and others from his 2025 award-winning family adventure film, ‘The Wildman of Shaggy Creek’. Edwards said, “Middle TN is full of talented actors, producers, and film crew. It’s an amazing place to make movies and I’m grateful to make another family film close to home.”

Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, who was also a Producer on the film, added, “This really is a dream come true. I want to spend my life making things I can share with all of my family. It’s really about creating something that brings families together in a way that’s safe and fun.”

Edwards, a father of four, was also Writer, Producer and Cinematographer of the film. “I wrote this story for my girls (11 and 9). They love Boxcar Children, The Wingfeather Saga, and anything with little kids solving big problems. Rockvale takes the mystery and intrigue of a film like Knives Out and puts it in a clean environment. The characters are fun, silly, thrilling, and very entertaining.”

“They light up the room,” added Hethcoat. “We got so lucky with the cast of this film, because not only are these people so incredibly talented, they are so much fun. And it shows.”

Last year, Edwards’ won the prestigious IndieFEST award, joining the ranks of Academy Award winners Laura Dern, George Clooney and Susan Sarandon. ‘Robbery at the Rockvale Theatre’ will have its Red Carpet Premiere at the Franklin Theatre on June 28th, 2026 and will be eligible for festival awards in the months following.

“We had a nationwide theatrical release of Wildman and are hoping for a bigger one for Rockvale,” Edwards said. “The first step is inviting the general public to the premiere in Franklin. We made this film to share it with a big audience, and we want as many people as possible to come. The actors will be signing posters, doing a live Q+A, and taking photos with audiences on the Red Carpet. We had a blast last year and I know families will love it again.”

For media inquiries, ticket information or other inquiries, visit www.323films.com/rockvale, follow 323 Films, or email contact@323films.com.

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