Biblical Guidance Restores Faith-Based Harmony in Male and Female Relationships

Biblical Guidance for Correcting Interactive Behavior in Male and Female Relationships by Mario Peters

Mario Peters presents a Christian teaching manual focused on restoring spiritual alignment, emotional health, and Biblical understanding between men and women.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Mario Peters introduces readers to a faith-centered approach to relationship healing and spiritual alignment in his new release, Biblical Guidance for Correcting Interactive Behavior in Male and Female Relationships. Rooted in Christian teachings and Biblical principles, the book explores how understanding God’s intended design for relationships can foster emotional stability, peace, and unity between men and women.

Designed as a Christian teaching manual, the book addresses the growing challenges many individuals and families face in modern relationships. Peters examines how misunderstandings surrounding identity, communication, and relational roles can create emotional conflict and spiritual imbalance. Through Scripture-based guidance and practical reflection, the book encourages readers to pursue healthier interactions by returning to foundational Biblical principles regarding respect, responsibility, and mutual understanding.

At the center of the book is the belief that God established distinct and complementary roles for men and women and that honoring these roles creates stronger, more harmonious relationships. Peters explains how spiritual alignment and emotional health are closely connected, emphasizing that lasting peace within relationships begins with a clear understanding of Biblical truth and personal accountability. Rather than focusing solely on surface-level behaviors, the book seeks to address deeper emotional and spiritual patterns that influence how individuals interact with one another.

The inspiration behind the book comes from Peters’ desire to help individuals restore balance and stability within their relationships through faith-driven principles. Observing increasing confusion and conflict surrounding communication and relational dynamics, he sought to create a resource that offers both spiritual guidance and practical application. His writing encourages readers to approach relationships with humility, wisdom, and a commitment to personal growth rooted in Scripture.

Biblical Guidance for Correcting Interactive Behavior in Male and Female Relationships is especially relevant for couples, church groups, ministry leaders, counselors, and individuals seeking a deeper understanding of Christian relationship principles. The book also serves as a useful discussion resource for Bible studies and faith-based counseling settings focused on emotional healing, communication, and spiritual growth.

Peters is also the author of Winning Over Haters, available on Amazon.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0iu8nvve

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