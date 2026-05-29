Breaking Through Explores Faith, Healing, and the Human Side of Pastoral Life

Breaking Through by Kevin J Bourque

Kevin J. Bourque delivers a heartfelt novel about emotional healing, vulnerability, and the transformative power of grace, friendship, and community.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional honesty, spiritual reflection, and the journey toward healing come together in Kevin J. Bourque’s moving new novel, Breaking Through: A Father John Brennan Story. Set within the affluent town of Belleview, the novel follows Catholic priest Father John Brennan as he struggles with anxiety, emotional eating, and the growing pressures of ministry while searching for peace, purpose, and emotional restoration. Through compassionate storytelling and relatable human experiences, Bourque offers readers an inspiring portrait of faith, resilience, and personal transformation.

At the center of the novel is Father John Brennan, a deeply human character navigating the emotional and spiritual weight of leadership while privately battling his own vulnerabilities. As personal challenges and ministry pressures intensify, Father John reaches a turning point that forces him to confront unresolved pain, unhealthy coping habits, and the fear of emotional openness. With the support of friends, parishioners, and moments of unexpected grace, he begins a transformative journey toward healing and self-acceptance.

Breaking Through blends humor, warmth, and emotional depth as it explores themes of mental health, faith, loneliness, and the importance of authentic relationships. From lighthearted kitchen mishaps to profound spiritual encounters, the novel captures the everyday struggles that often remain hidden beneath positions of responsibility and service.

Bourque’s storytelling highlights the reality that spiritual leaders are not immune to emotional hardship and that healing often begins through honesty, connection, and compassion.

Inspired by the universal need for emotional support and understanding, Bourque wrote the novel to remind readers that no one faces life’s challenges alone. The story emphasizes the importance of community and vulnerability while offering hope to individuals navigating anxiety, burnout, grief, or personal uncertainty. Through Father John’s experiences, readers are encouraged to recognize that grace is often found in ordinary moments and supportive relationships.

The novel is expected to resonate strongly with readers who appreciate thoughtful, spiritually grounded fiction that explores emotional healing and personal growth. Fans of authors such as Henri Nouwen, Mitch Albom, and Richard Rohr will find familiar themes of faith, humanity, and introspection woven throughout the narrative. Readers seeking stories that balance emotional realism with hope and inspiration will find Breaking Through both comforting and deeply engaging.

Kevin J. Bourque brings compassion, insight, and authenticity to his writing. Through Breaking Through, he offers a nuanced portrayal of pastoral life while addressing broader themes of mental health, self-discovery, and spiritual renewal.

Breaking Through: A Father John Brennan Story is now available.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Breaking-Through-Kevin-J-Bourque/dp/B0G6B978DS

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