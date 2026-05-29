Sabrina, The ShoepeHero Inspires Confidence, Inclusion, and Creativity Through an Interactive Storybook

Sabrina, The ShoeperHero: Color Her Adventure: A Story Coloring Book for All Ages by Jokima Hiller-Lewis P.h.D.

Jokima Hiller-Lewis introduces a vibrant coloring adventure celebrating kindness, resilience, and the power of helping others one step at a time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jokima Hiller-Lewis brings imagination, empowerment, and creativity together in Sabrina, The ShoepeHero: Color Her Adventure, an interactive story coloring book designed to inspire readers of all ages. Centered on a spirited young heroine with an emerald green prosthesis and a passion for helping others, the book encourages children and families to embrace individuality, kindness, and confidence through storytelling and creative expression.

The story introduces readers to Sabrina, a bold and energetic 10-year-old who uses her role as the “ShoepeHero” to deliver shoes and hope to people around the world. Operating from her imaginative headquarters filled with every kind of footwear imaginable, Sabrina races into action to help individuals in need, whether delivering cleats to aspiring athletes, winter boots to grandparents, or specialized shoes for children requiring additional support. Through colorful adventures and relatable moments, the book promotes themes of compassion, inclusion, and resilience while celebrating differences in a positive and uplifting way.

Created as both a storybook and coloring experience, the book encourages interactive participation that allows readers to engage creatively with Sabrina’s journey. Hiller-Lewis designed the project to spark imagination while also opening conversations about self-confidence, accessibility, and acceptance.

Sabrina’s prosthesis is presented not as a limitation, but as part of her unique identity and strength, helping children recognize that differences can be empowering and inspiring.

The book is expected to resonate with children, parents, educators, and caregivers seeking positive and inclusive stories that encourage creativity and emotional growth. Its interactive format makes it ideal for family reading time, classrooms, community programs, and creative activities that support both literacy and self-expression. Readers will find that Sabrina’s adventures blend entertainment with meaningful messages about empathy, perseverance, and the importance of helping others.

Jokima Hiller-Lewis is an author and educator committed to creating stories that inspire confidence, representation, and imagination in young readers. Through Sabrina, The ShoepeHero: Color Her Adventure, she introduces an uplifting character whose courage, energy, and compassion encourage children to celebrate their individuality while making a positive difference in the lives of others.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0biYG0Sh

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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