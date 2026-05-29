Walking Together in Grace Explores Fellowship, Spiritual Growth, and Unity Through the Church at Philippi.

Walking Together in Grace: Relationships in the Church at Philippi by Doris M. Willis

Doris M. Willis offers a thoughtful Bible study focused on Christian relationships, ministry, and fellowship, drawing on the example of the Philippian church.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Doris M. Willis announces the release of Walking Together in Grace: Relationships in the Church at Philippi, a faith-centered Bible study that examines the spiritual relationships, unity, and ministry partnerships found within the New Testament church at Philippi. Drawing from Scripture and years of ministry experience, Willis encourages readers to strengthen their fellowship with God and one another through intentional spiritual growth and service.

Centered on the teachings and relationships found in the Book of Philippians, the study explores themes of grace, encouragement, discipleship, humility, and shared purpose within the Christian community. Willis highlights how the early church demonstrated perseverance, faithfulness, and mutual support as it navigated challenges and advanced the message of the Gospel. Through biblical insight and practical application, the book encourages readers to cultivate stronger spiritual relationships within their churches, families, and ministries.

The inspiration for Walking Together in Grace developed through Willis’s lifelong commitment to Christian teaching, mentoring, and women’s ministry. Having spent years helping others grow in their faith and discover their spiritual gifts, she sought to create a resource that emphasizes the importance of authentic fellowship and servant leadership within the body of Christ. Her writing reflects both theological understanding and a compassionate pastoral perspective shaped by decades of ministry experience.

The book is especially meaningful for Bible study groups, church leaders, women’s ministries, and Christians seeking a deeper understanding of biblical relationships and community. Willis addresses the value of mentoring, encouragement, and spiritual accountability while helping readers apply the lessons of Philippians to their modern Christian lives. The study offers practical encouragement for individuals desiring stronger faith, healthier ministry relationships, and greater unity within the church. In addition to its scriptural focus, Walking Together in Grace emphasizes the joy and responsibility of helping others grow spiritually. Willis encourages readers to recognize their gifts, engage actively in ministry, and support one another through grace-centered relationships. The result is an encouraging and insightful Bible study designed to strengthen both personal faith and Christian community.

Doris M. Willis is a Christian teacher, ministry leader, workshop leader, conference speaker, and published author of three Bible studies. She serves as the women’s ministry director and teacher. A native Texan, Willis enjoys gardening, cooking, and spending time with her family, including her six grandchildren.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/07sfFPaq

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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