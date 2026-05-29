Arkansas Democrats to Host DNC Vice Chair Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta at 2026 State Convention

LITTLE ROCK— The Democratic Party of Arkansas announced today that Democratic National Committee Vice Chair and Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta will give the keynote address at the Arkansas Democrats State Convention and attend the Chair’s Victory Reception on Friday, June 12.

DNC Vice Chair Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta said:

“The DNC is committed to investing and organizing everywhere, and we are so proud of the amazing work that Democrats are doing in the Natural State. Arkansas Democrats have flipped two State House seats in the past 18 months; that’s momentum. I can’t wait to meet the folks making it happen and celebrate these victories. Together, Democrats can and will create a better future for working people across America, and I’m ready to get to work with Arkansas Democrats.”

Arkansas Democratic Party Chair COL (RET) Marcus Jones said:

“Malcolm Kenyatta has spent his whole career proving people wrong about what’s possible in tough places. That’s the kind of fight we want in the room as Arkansas Democrats gather to set our platform and head into 2026. We’re grateful he’s making the trip down to Little Rock. This will be a weekend that you do not want to miss.”

Democratic Party of Arkansas Vice Chair and 2026 State Convention Arrangements Chair Jannie Cotton said:

“We’ve been working for months to put together a convention weekend that Arkansas Democrats will be proud of, and DNC Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta is exactly the young leader who will get Democrats fired up to make a change in their communities. His attendance is just more proof that Arkansas is on the map nationally. Rep. Kenyatta has proven himself to be a fighter for working people in Pennsylvania and across the U.S. The energy he’ll bring will be off the charts, and I hope folks from every corner of the state will join us.”

Rep. Kenyatta is a third-generation North Philadelphian and a current member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly, where he chairs the State Government Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Commerce Committee’s Financial Services and Banking Subcommittee. He was elected Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee in February 2025. In 2024, as the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Auditor General, he earned nearly 3.1 million votes, the second-highest total for any Democrat on the Pennsylvania ticket that year.

The Chair’s Reception will be held Friday, June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Arkansas Pharmacist’s Association.

The 2026 Arkansas Democrats State Convention will gavel in Saturday, June 13, at Embassy Suites Little Rock, 11301 Financial Centre Parkway. Delegates elected at county conventions will vote on the Party’s 2026–2028 Platform, and guests are welcome to join in the room.

Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Fundraising Manager Sarah Lindsey Harrison at [email protected].

Press are asked to RSVP to receive a credential. Press inquiries can be sent to [email protected] or by text/call to 501-539-9987.

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