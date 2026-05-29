Impress Computers CEO Roland Parker Addresses Cybersecurity Crisis Facing CPA Firms at TXCPA Houston Annual Conference

Roland Speaking about Cybersecurity for CPAs Key Takeaways from Roland Parker’s Session at TXCPA Houston Roland opened with a reality check that landed hard: CPA firms are among the highest-value targets for cybercriminals

Amazon Best-Selling Author and MSP Titan of the Industry Delivers Urgent Warning — and a Practical Roadmap — to Texas Accounting Professionals

CPA firms sit at the intersection of everything a cybercriminal wants” — Roland Parker

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roland Parker, Founder and CEO of Impress Computers and Amazon Best-Selling Author of Exposed & Secure: The True Cost of Cybersecurity Inaction, delivered a featured session today at the TXCPA Houston Annual Conference, one of Texas' premier events for Certified Public Accountants and accounting professionals.Parker's session, "Cybersecurity for CPAs: Protecting Your Firm, Your Clients, and Your Reputation," drew a standing-room audience of CPA practitioners, firm partners, and accounting professionals eager to understand the rapidly escalating cyber threats targeting their industry — and what they can do about them.CPA Firms Are High-Value Targets — And Most Don't Know ItParker opened his presentation with a stark reality check: accounting firms are among the most sought-after targets in the cybercriminal ecosystem, holding vast repositories of sensitive financial data, tax records, Social Security numbers, and privileged client access — yet many operate with security infrastructures that fall far short of the threat they face."CPA firms sit at the intersection of everything a cybercriminal wants," Parker told attendees. "You have the data, you have the access, and in many cases, you have a security budget that doesn't match your risk profile. That combination is exactly what attackers are counting on."Parker cited real-world breach cases that have devastated accounting firms across the country, including a Texas-based regional CPA firm that paid $180,000 in ransomware demands and lost 40% of its client book, and a solo practitioner who was forced to close his firm after a single Business Email Compromise attack redirected $92,000 in client funds.A Complete Security Framework Tailored for Accounting ProfessionalsA highlight of Parker's session was his presentation of a comprehensive, layered security stack specifically designed for CPA firm environments — addressing both on-premise office infrastructure and cloud-based platforms such as Microsoft 365.On-Premise Recommendations included:Physical and virtual firewall solutions based on work locationZero Trust architecture using Threatlocker, including Network Control and USB LockdownManaged Detection & Response (MDR) via Rocket CyberEndpoint Detection & Response (EDR) backed by a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC)Next-Generation Antivirus powered by artificial intelligenceMulti-layered backup solutions combining on-site and encrypted off-site storageCloud and Microsoft 365 Recommendations included:Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) via DUOAI-powered email security using INKY Pro, capable of scanning inbound messages for personally identifiable information (PII) and business email compromise attemptsSaaS Alerts for real-time detection of logins from outside the firm's normal environmentCloud backup via Spanning, covering Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Microsoft TeamsVulnerability and Compliance Tools included:Vulscan for continuous internal and external vulnerability scanningVonahi for automated network penetration testing that mirrors real attacker techniquesCompliance reporting mapped to IRS Rev. Proc. 4557 (WISP), the FTC Safeguards Rule, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, TDPSA, and AICPA SOC 2Compliance Is Not SecurityParker challenged a common misconception among accounting professionals — that regulatory compliance equals adequate security protection."Passing an audit does not mean you are safe," Parker said. "Compliance is the floor, not the ceiling. The firms that get breached are often the ones that checked every box on the compliance list and thought their job was done."Parker outlined the key regulatory frameworks Texas CPA firms must navigate, including the IRS Written Information Security Plan (WISP) requirement, the updated FTC Safeguards Rule (2023), the Texas Data Privacy and Security Act (TDPSA) — which took effect in July 2024 — and growing enterprise client demand for AICPA SOC 2 certification.A Call to Action: The 90-Day Security RoadmapParker closed his session by challenging every attendee to take immediate, measurable action — presenting a 90-Day Cybersecurity Action Plan broken into three phases:Days 1–30 (Foundation): Enable MFA on all accounts, inventory all devices and third-party vendors, deploy Next-Gen AV and EDR, and begin password manager rollout.Days 31–60 (Harden): Deploy Zero Trust via Threatlocker, implement AI email security through INKY Pro, activate SaaS login monitoring alerts, and conduct the firm's first phishing simulation exercise.Days 61–90 (Validate): Run a full vulnerability scan via Vulscan, commission a network penetration test through Vonahi, review WISP compliance, and conduct a live backup and disaster recovery test."Don't leave today and go back to business as usual," Parker told the crowd. "Every day you delay is a day a cybercriminal has an open window. The question isn't whether your firm will be targeted — it's whether you'll be ready when it happens."About Roland ParkerRoland Parker is the Founder and CEO of Impress Computers, a Managed Service Provider headquartered in Katy, Texas. Founded in 1993 and relocated to Texas in 2003, Impress Computers has grown into one of the fastest-growing MSPs in the Houston metropolitan area, serving CPA firms, construction companies, manufacturers, law firms, and professional service businesses.In 2024, Parker was recognized as an MSP Titan of the Industry — a prestigious national honor awarded to top-performing MSPs for service excellence, business growth, and industry leadership. Impress Computers has also earned multiple "Best of Katy" awards and consistent recognition within the national MSP community.Parker is the Amazon Best-Selling Author of two titles:📘 Mastering AI: How Business Leaders Can Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence📘 Exposed & Secure: The True Cost of Cybersecurity InactionBoth books are available on Amazon.About Impress ComputersImpress Computers is a full-service Managed Service Provider based in Katy, Texas, delivering cybersecurity, compliance, managed IT services, Microsoft 365 solutions, cloud infrastructure, and network security to businesses across the Houston area and beyond. With a particular focus on CPA firms and professional service industries, Impress Computers combines hands-on technical expertise with a deep commitment to client security and business continuity.📞 281-647-9977📧 info@impresscomputers.com🌐 impresscomputers.com📍 21733 Provincial Blvd, Suite 110, Katy, TX 77450CPA firms and accounting professionals interested in a complimentary cybersecurity risk assessment are encouraged to contact Impress Computers directly.

Cybersecurity for CPAs: Key Takeaways from Roland Parker’s Session at TXCPA Houston

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