Coast Guard responds to security breach at Station Cleveland Harbor, Ohio
Great Lakes District Public Affairs
216-902-6020/D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil
CLEVELAND — The Coast Guard responded to a security breach at Coast Guard Station
Cleveland Harbor, Ohio, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes watchstanders notified Coast Guard Great Lakes
District Command Center watchstanders of a 72-year-old male in a vehicle who breached the
station’s perimeter by following a contractor’s vehicle through the entrance gate.
The individual was initially apprehended by station personnel and then transferred to the custody
of the Cleveland Police Department.
There have been no injuries or loss of mission capabilities as a result of this incident. Partnering
agencies in this response include the FBI and the Cleveland Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
“We are grateful that the security incident was quickly contained and resulted in no injuries to
our personnel or community members,” said Capt. Mark Kuperman, Great Lakes District Chief
of Staff. “We are actively coordinating with law enforcement partners to conduct an investigation
and to ensure the safety of our members and community.”
For more information, please contact Great Lakes District Public Affairs at 216-902-6020, or via
email at D9PublicAffairs@uscg.mil.
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