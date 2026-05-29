Clash of Iron Soldiers: 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment unleashes inaugural fight night

FORT BLISS, Texas — Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, gathered May 19, to compete in the battalion’s first Dealer Fight Night — an event created to boost morale, strengthen esprit de corps and inspire healthy competition across the Bulldog Brigade.

Held at the unit motor pool, the inaugural event brought together leaders, Soldiers and families to foster camaraderie and build unit pride across the formation.

The event featured 16 one‑on‑one boxing matches between 32 volunteer competitors, giving Soldiers an opportunity to challenge themselves physically and mentally while representing their companies.

Lt. Col. Ryan Yaun, the battalion commander of 1st Bn., 67th Armor Regt., said the event showcased the bravery and resilience of Iron Soldiers across the battalion.

“We culminated two months of hard gunnery training, and this was a chance to bring our families and Soldiers together for some healthy competition,” Yaun said. “It takes real courage to step into the ring and face another Soldier. This event shows that fortitude — getting in the ring and safely punching each other in the face while testing yourself in a controlled environment.”

Yaun noted the broader impact of the gathering. “Fight Night was about more than competition,” he said. “We wanted an event that brought families and friends together while highlighting the resiliency our Soldiers have. With support from Morale, Welfare and Recreation and garrison, we were able to execute this safely and within our own footprint.”

1st Lt. Matthew Beniot, the action officer in charge of coordinating the event, said the goal was to create a meaningful experience that brought the battalion together.

“The purpose of tonight was to boost morale and allow the Soldiers to have some fun,” Benoit said. “Seeing the formation unite, support each other and fully embrace the event made all the planning worth it.”

Sgt. 1st Class Jazmine Carter, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the event, emphasized that the night’s objective was to build unity across the formation.

“In 1‑67, we train vigorously when it comes to gunnery and high‑tempo operations. So, our battalion commander wanted to put something together that strengthened cohesion for our Soldiers,” Carter said. “Our battalion commander is very big on teamwork and sportsmanship. This is the first time we’ve hosted an event like this, and hopefully, we’ll see more of them in the future.”

Carter added that the sport itself reflects the rigorous focus expected of Iron Soldiers.

“Boxing is one of the most demanding sports in the world and integrating it into 1‑67 showcased the discipline instilled in our Soldiers,” she said.

Several fighters described what drove them to compete and how the experience felt inside the ring.

Pfc. Karsten Vaz, an armor crewman, said he did not come from a boxing background but had experience in Muay Thai and jiu‑jitsu. When asked about his motivation, Vaz said, “I heard there was a competition happening, and I wanted to compete.” He said the fight brought out his competitive edge, adding, “It was a great, focused adrenaline that kept me locked in the entire time.”

Another competitor, Staff Sgt. Quentin Jennings, an infantry squad leader, grew up in a boxing family in American Samoa, where he boxed during eighth and ninth grades. Jennings said he was motivated to participate because, as a leader, he wanted to set the example for his Soldiers.

“Every day is a competition, and setting the example is a big thing for my guys,” he said.

Jennings described his fight as an exciting and energizing experience. “My adrenaline was pumping, and it felt like I was in survival mode,” he said. “When someone punches you in the face, you have to punch them right back.”

He noted that events such as Fight Night strengthen essential bonds across the formation.

“I’m excited and proud of these events because they boost morale with team-leader bonding and cohesion inside the organization,” he said. He thanked leadership for making it possible, adding, “I appreciate the leadership for allowing everyone to come out, participate and enjoy it.”

The success of the inaugural Dealer Fight Night sparked interest in making it a recurring tradition within the battalion. Yaun confirmed the unit’s commitment to continuing the event.

“Absolutely, we will do this again — every six months at a minimum,” Yaun said. “It shows our Soldiers’ physical and mental toughness, and that’s something worth celebrating.”